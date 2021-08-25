Aug. 18:
Traffic Accident
Time: 8:00pm
Location: 500 S 6th Ave, Parkview Court
Unit #1: 2013 Ford Pickup driven by Christopher Billingsley (M) (26) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 1999 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Thad Finnell (M) (28) of Hoopeston
Details: Unit #2 stopped in Parkview Court, when Unit #1 tried to go around Unit #2 and struck the motorcycle. Minor injuries were reported but patient was not transported from Unit #2. No tickets were issued and both units were insured.
Aug. 19:
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 2:44am
Location: 100 blk E Main St, CSX crossing
Details: HPD officers, while on patrol, found the CSX junction box to be spray painted. An investigation continues.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 2:44am
Location: 1st Av/Penn St, Teasdale
Details: HPD officers, while on patrol, found several locations of Teasdale to be spray painted. An investigation continues.
Aggravated Battery (Public Way)
Time: 2:11pm
Location: 1000 Block of W Elm St.
Arrested: Thad A. Finnell (M)(23) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of a Fight in progress at the above location. After questioning Mr. Finnell was placed in handcuffs and transported to HPD to be processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 3:50pm
Location: 101 W Thompson Av, Nutrien Ag Solutions
Complainant: 25 year old male
Details: HPD officers responded in reference to damage to a door at the above location. An investigation continues.
Aug. 20:
Wallet Found
Time: 07:00 AM
Location: E Maple Street/S 3rd Street
Details: A Wallet with the identification of Robert B Colunga in it was located in the street. Owner can come to HPD to claim their property.
Wanted on Warrant (Vermilion County Warrant #2019CF413)
Time: 6:37pm
Location: S 1St Ave and W Orange St.
Arrested: Cherrica E. Hamby (F) (33) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers observed Ms. Hamby while out on patrol. Ms. Hamby was transported to HPD and processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Aug. 21:
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: 200 Blk N Dixie Highway
Details: HPD was dispatched to the above in reference to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, Officer found damage to the deadbolt lock. Nothing appeared missing at the time of the report. It has been turned over to investigations.
Aug. 22:
Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle H21-4042
Time: 4:40pm
Location: 5th St/McCracken Av
Arrested: Brian Kinnaird (M) (40) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped Mr. Kinnaird knowing his driver’s license was suspended. A computer check confirmed that information and subject was arrested. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later released with traffic citations and traffic court date.
Warrant Arrest H21-4049
Time: 10:274pm
Location: Hoopeston Police Department
Arrested: Robert Colunga (30) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers arrested Mr. Colunga after he came to the police station on another
matter. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Subject was processed and released after posting bond, and he was given a new county court date.
Aug. 23:
Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Revoked, Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia
Time: 6:33pm
Location: S Market St/E Lincoln St
Arrested: Jason Kinnaird (M) (44) of Hoopeston
Amy Warner (F) (41) of Hoopeston
Tosha Allen (F) (37) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle arrested subjects were in for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed the driver, Ms. Warner, had a revoked driver’s
license. A search of vehicle and subjects in vehicle found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. All subjects were taken to HPD to be processed. Mr. Kinnaird was released with a county court date. Ms. Warner and Ms. Allen was taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Aug. 24:
Suspicious Fire
Time: 4:32am
Location: 100 blk W Thompson
Details: While on patrol, HPD officers found a suspicious fire in the area. HFD was called out to extinguish the fire. An investigation continues.