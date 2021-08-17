Aug. 12:
Fire Call
Time: 2:49am
Location: 500 S 6th Avenue, Parkview Court Complex
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for the report of a smoke alarm going off and the smell of odor in the residence. No report of injuries.
Criminal Damage to Auto
Time: 7:25 am
Location: 400 S 4th Street
Complainant: 50-year-old Hoopeston Woman
Details: Complainant reports to HPD that person(s) had done damage to her vehicle.
Aug. 13:
THEFT (OVER)
Time: 12:52pm
Location: 300 block N 8th Avenue Hoopeston
Complainant: 53-year-old Hoopeston Man
Details: Complainant reports to HPD that person(s) unknown removed property from his yard without permission.
Criminal Damage to Property
Date of Incident: 8-11-2021
Time of Incident: 00:33 AM
Date of Arrest: August 13, 2021
Time of Arrest: 2:00 pm
Location: 111 E Main Street Hoopeston, Pizza King
Arrested: Stevens, Julie R (F) (39) of Hoopeston
Details: Complainant reported the incident to HPD that occurred August 11th, 2021 that occurred around the time of incident. After information came to light to the complainant, they reported to HPD the damage that was done. The arrestee was taken into custody on August 13th after the female suspect was in the downtown are was tagging buildings again and was confronted by building owners. She was transported to HPD and booked on state charges, processed with a court date set for Danville at the Vermilion County Courthouse.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 1:54 pm
Location: 200 Block E Main St Hoopeston
Complainants: City of Hoopeston 301 W Main Street
Sheridan’s Appliances 224 E Main St
Edward Jones Invest. 209 E Main St
Bricks & Ivy Event Center 207 E Main St
Arrested: Stevens, Julie R (39) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time HPD received multiple calls about a female who was tagging buildings again in the downtown area again. Officer responded to the area and located the arrestee whom had been pointed out as the suspect for the incident. Female was taken into custody and transported to HPD. She was processed later released on a Vermilion County Court date to appear in Danville on the complaint.
Retail Theft (Under $300)
Time: 5:29pm
Location: 714 W Orange, Marathon
Arrested: Mark Caddell (M) (24) of Sheldon
Details: HPD was called to Marathon for the report of retail theft. On their way to the call, officers apprehended Mr. Caddell with the items stolen from Marathon. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Driving While License Suspended H21-3885
Time: 8:37pm
Location: S 6th Av/W Orange
Arrested: Roy Jones (M) (47) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped Mr. Jones after seeing him drive and knowing he didn’t have a valid license. A computer check confirmed that information, and the subject was arrested. He was taken to HPD to be processed and was released with a ticket and traffic court date.
- SOLVED
Criminal Damage to Auto
Time and Date: 8/12/21 7:25 am
Location: 400 S 4th Street
Complainant: 50-year-old Hoopeston Woman
Time and Date of Arrest: 8/13/21 8:40pm
Arrested: Max Jones (M) (49) of Hoopeston
Details: Complainant reports to HPD that person(s) had done damage to her vehicle. After an investigation, HPD officers located subject and arrested him. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB to await arraignment.
Aug. 16:
Warrant (Possession)
Time: 1:10am
Location: 900 block ofW Washington
Arrested: Eric R Couch (M) (32) of Rankin
Details: HPD Officers were called to a suspicious person at Parkview Court. While attempting to locate officers observed Mr. Couch matching the description of the suspicious person. Officers spoke with Mr. Couch and a computer check showed Mr. Couch to have a Vermilion County warrant. Mr. Couch was transported to HPD and then processed and transported to the Public Safety Building.
THEFT OF AUTO
Time: 05:40 am
Location: 800 block W Main St
Complainant: 26-year-old Hoopeston Male
Details: At the above time, complainant reports that his 2006 Santa FE Hyundai LT Grey with Missouri License Plates was stolen from the front of the residence.
Delayed Entry: Traffic Accident
Time of Occurrence: 12:49 AM
Date of Occurrence: 08/14/2021
Location: S 2nd Av & W Penn St
Unit 1: 2000 Toyota driven by Spencer G Hyde of Ludlow, Owner of Car Sarah Michaels Mansfield, IL
Unit 2: 2013 VW Passat Driven by Bryce S Wallace of Milford IL
Details: Unit 2 travelling on W Penn Street approached the stop sign of S 2 nd Av, Unit 1 rear ended Unit 2. Both Units insured, Both Units were driven away from scene,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Iroquois County Warrant)
Time: 8:24pm
Location: E McCracken/ N 6th St.
Arrested: Samuel R Hale (M)(42) Tiffany N Walker (F) (28)
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop and found drug paraphernalia and a computer check showed Ms. Walker to have an Iroquois County Warrant. Mr. Hale and Ms. Walker were transported to HPD and processed and Mr. Hale was released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Court. Ms. Walker awaited transport by Iroquois County Deputy.