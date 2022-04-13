April 6:

Illegal Operation of ATV

Time: 6:14PM

Location: N 1700 E Rd/Rt 9

Arrested: Cole A Alkire(24)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers observed an ATV in town. The ATV was located and Mr. Alkire was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.

April 7:

Nothing to Report

April 8:

Item Found

Details: A Motorala phone was turned into that station. Was found at S 5th St and E Maple. Owner may come to the station to identify it.

April 9:

Criminal Trespass; Criminal Damage over

Time: 10:05 am

Location: 400 Blk E Seminary Ave

Details: HPD was dispatched to a residence for criminal damage to property. It has been turned over to investigations.

April 10:

Fire Call

Time: 12:12pm

Location: 800 blk N Market

Details: HPD and HFD were called to assist in a control burn of an unoccupied residence.

Traffic Accident

Time: 12:24pm

Location: 700 blk S 1st Av

Unit #1: 2005 Dodge Van driven by Manuela DeLeon DeZamarripa (F) (68) of Hoopeston

Unit #2: 2012 Volkswagon Sedan driven by Raeghan Dickison (F) (16) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was dispatched to the above location for the report of a traffic accident. Unit #1 was backing out of a parking space and struck Unit #2. No injuries were reported, both units were insured and Unit #1 was ticketed for improper backing.

Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 4:44pm

Location: 300 blk E Main St

Complainant: 70 year old Hoopeston female

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of vandalism to the building and sign. An investigation continues.

Fire Call

Time: 9:22pm

Location: 800 blk N Market

Details: HFD and HPD were called to the area for a rekindle of the control burn from earlier.

April 11:

Fire Call

Time: 11:15AM

Location: 102 N 1st Av, KBA Limited Properties

Details: HFD and HPD Responded to report of the railroad ties on fire. HFD arrived to railroad bed on fire. Fire was extinguished all units returned to service after clean up.

Fire Call

Time: 1:20pm

Location: 102 N 1st Av, KBA Limited Properties

Details: HFD responded to a flare up call of the RR Bed had re-ignited and hotter. HFD extinguished the fire again. All units cleared.

Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage to Auto (over $300)

Time: 1:38pm

Location: 600 Block E Thompson Ave.

Arrested: Kaylynn L. Kruger (F) (34) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers Responded to the report of a Senior Citizen being battered. Ms. Kruger was transported to HPD where she was processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville.

Disorderly Conduct (City Ordinance 9.16.010)

Time: 3:50pm

Location: 200 Block of W Elm St.

Cited: Dakota D. Daugherty (M) (30)

Details: HPD Officers Responded to the report of a Child Custody Dispute and Mr. Daugherty was given a citation for Notice to Appear In Hoopeston City Court for Disorderly Conduct.

Criminal Damage to Property Arrest

Time: 3:00pm

Location: HPD

Cited: (2) 13 year old Hoopeston males

15 year old Hoopeston male

Details: An investigation of yesterday’s criminal damage to property in the 300 block of E Main St, brought 3 males and parents to HPD to be questioned. All 3 males were given city citations and a city court date.

April 12:

Fire Call

Time: 8:43am

Location: 102 N 1st Ave KBA Limited

Details: HFD and HPD responded to the report of the railroad ties on fire again. The Fire was out again and HFD cleared.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 10:48pm

Location: 100 blk E Main St

Arrested: Joseph Hart (36) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers responded to the area for a suspicious person. A computer check revealed. Mr. Hart had 2 outstanding Vermilion County warrants. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu on bond by a VCSO Deputy.

