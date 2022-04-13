April 6:
Illegal Operation of ATV
Time: 6:14PM
Location: N 1700 E Rd/Rt 9
Arrested: Cole A Alkire(24)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers observed an ATV in town. The ATV was located and Mr. Alkire was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
April 7:
Nothing to Report
April 8:
Item Found
Details: A Motorala phone was turned into that station. Was found at S 5th St and E Maple. Owner may come to the station to identify it.
April 9:
Criminal Trespass; Criminal Damage over
Time: 10:05 am
Location: 400 Blk E Seminary Ave
Details: HPD was dispatched to a residence for criminal damage to property. It has been turned over to investigations.
April 10:
Fire Call
Time: 12:12pm
Location: 800 blk N Market
Details: HPD and HFD were called to assist in a control burn of an unoccupied residence.
Traffic Accident
Time: 12:24pm
Location: 700 blk S 1st Av
Unit #1: 2005 Dodge Van driven by Manuela DeLeon DeZamarripa (F) (68) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 2012 Volkswagon Sedan driven by Raeghan Dickison (F) (16) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was dispatched to the above location for the report of a traffic accident. Unit #1 was backing out of a parking space and struck Unit #2. No injuries were reported, both units were insured and Unit #1 was ticketed for improper backing.
Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 4:44pm
Location: 300 blk E Main St
Complainant: 70 year old Hoopeston female
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of vandalism to the building and sign. An investigation continues.
Fire Call
Time: 9:22pm
Location: 800 blk N Market
Details: HFD and HPD were called to the area for a rekindle of the control burn from earlier.
April 11:
Fire Call
Time: 11:15AM
Location: 102 N 1st Av, KBA Limited Properties
Details: HFD and HPD Responded to report of the railroad ties on fire. HFD arrived to railroad bed on fire. Fire was extinguished all units returned to service after clean up.
Fire Call
Time: 1:20pm
Location: 102 N 1st Av, KBA Limited Properties
Details: HFD responded to a flare up call of the RR Bed had re-ignited and hotter. HFD extinguished the fire again. All units cleared.
Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage to Auto (over $300)
Time: 1:38pm
Location: 600 Block E Thompson Ave.
Arrested: Kaylynn L. Kruger (F) (34) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers Responded to the report of a Senior Citizen being battered. Ms. Kruger was transported to HPD where she was processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Disorderly Conduct (City Ordinance 9.16.010)
Time: 3:50pm
Location: 200 Block of W Elm St.
Cited: Dakota D. Daugherty (M) (30)
Details: HPD Officers Responded to the report of a Child Custody Dispute and Mr. Daugherty was given a citation for Notice to Appear In Hoopeston City Court for Disorderly Conduct.
Criminal Damage to Property Arrest
Time: 3:00pm
Location: HPD
Cited: (2) 13 year old Hoopeston males
15 year old Hoopeston male
Details: An investigation of yesterday’s criminal damage to property in the 300 block of E Main St, brought 3 males and parents to HPD to be questioned. All 3 males were given city citations and a city court date.
April 12:
Fire Call
Time: 8:43am
Location: 102 N 1st Ave KBA Limited
Details: HFD and HPD responded to the report of the railroad ties on fire again. The Fire was out again and HFD cleared.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 10:48pm
Location: 100 blk E Main St
Arrested: Joseph Hart (36) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers responded to the area for a suspicious person. A computer check revealed. Mr. Hart had 2 outstanding Vermilion County warrants. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu on bond by a VCSO Deputy.