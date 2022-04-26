April 20:
Retail Theft Under $300
Time: 1:30pm
Date Occurred: 4/19/2022
Date Arrested: 4/20/2022
Location: 516 N Dixie Highway (Olympic Hardware)
Arrested: Stephen T Spivey (M) (33) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was called to the above location in reference to retail theft. Mr. Spivey was identified on camera and was later found in possession of the stolen item. Mr. Spivey was transported to HPD where he was processed and later released with notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.
Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land
Time: 11:42pm
Date Occurred: 4/16/2022
Date Arrested: 4/20/2022
Location: 426 E Honeywell Ave (Centennial Manor)
Arrested: Blake M Meehan (M) (21) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was called to the above address for Mr. Meehan being on the property after he was banned from that property. At the time of the call Mr. Meehan had already left but was seen on video being inside the building. On 4/20/2022 at approximately 2:44pm Mr. Meehan was located and transported to HPD where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.
April 21:
Structure Fire
Time: 12:27am
Location: 600 blk E McCracken
Details: HFD and HPD were called to the area in reference to a residence on fire. The residence
was unoccupied and firefighters extinguished the fire. An investigation continues.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 07:08 AM
Location: 303 ½ E Main St. Commercial Building
Details: HPD was contacted reference to possible damage to the double doors leading to the upstairs part of the structure. Report was done. Owner is unable to be confirmed at this time.
Structure Fire
Time: Midnight
Location: 200 blk E Main St
Details: HFD and HPD were called to the area in reference to an abandoned property on fire. The building was unoccupied and firefighters extinguished the fire quickly due to a fast response. An investigation continues.
April 22:
Time: 12:43am
Location: 100 blk W Main St
Arrest: John Morris (29) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Morris. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding Champaign County warrant. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await extradition.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 1:23am
Location: S Dixie Hwy/W Penn St
Arrested: Randy Dillon (39) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Dillon knowing he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Arson of Real Property
Time: 11:47 pm
Location: 217 E Main St Commercial Building
Arrested: Spivey, Stephen Tyler (M) (33) of Hoopeston
Details: State Fire Marshall, HPD, HFD, all working in conjunction were able to obtain information that led to the arrestee being located. Arrestee was transported to HPD and later transferred to PSB Danville to await arraignment before a judge on the above charge.
April 23:
Fire Call
Time: 2:30PM
Location: 600 blk of E McCracken Ave
Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for a rekindle of fire.
Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property
Time: 11:17pm
Location: 500 S 6th Av, Parkview Court
Complainant: 24 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Christopher Billingsley (27) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a domestic disturbance. Mr. Billingsley was later located and arrested. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
April 24:
Nothing to Report
April 25:
Nothing to Report