April 20:

Retail Theft Under $300

Time: 1:30pm

Date Occurred: 4/19/2022

Date Arrested: 4/20/2022

Location: 516 N Dixie Highway (Olympic Hardware)

Arrested: Stephen T Spivey (M) (33) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was called to the above location in reference to retail theft. Mr. Spivey was identified on camera and was later found in possession of the stolen item. Mr. Spivey was transported to HPD where he was processed and later released with notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.

Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land

Time: 11:42pm

Date Occurred: 4/16/2022

Date Arrested: 4/20/2022

Location: 426 E Honeywell Ave (Centennial Manor)

Arrested: Blake M Meehan (M) (21) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was called to the above address for Mr. Meehan being on the property after he was banned from that property. At the time of the call Mr. Meehan had already left but was seen on video being inside the building. On 4/20/2022 at approximately 2:44pm Mr. Meehan was located and transported to HPD where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.

April 21:

Structure Fire

Time: 12:27am

Location: 600 blk E McCracken

Details: HFD and HPD were called to the area in reference to a residence on fire. The residence

was unoccupied and firefighters extinguished the fire. An investigation continues.

Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 07:08 AM

Location: 303 ½ E Main St. Commercial Building

Details: HPD was contacted reference to possible damage to the double doors leading to the upstairs part of the structure. Report was done. Owner is unable to be confirmed at this time.

Structure Fire

Time: Midnight

Location: 200 blk E Main St

Details: HFD and HPD were called to the area in reference to an abandoned property on fire. The building was unoccupied and firefighters extinguished the fire quickly due to a fast response. An investigation continues.

April 22:

Time: 12:43am

Location: 100 blk W Main St

Arrest: John Morris (29) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Morris. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding Champaign County warrant. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await extradition.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 1:23am

Location: S Dixie Hwy/W Penn St

Arrested: Randy Dillon (39) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Dillon knowing he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.

Arson of Real Property

Time: 11:47 pm

Location: 217 E Main St Commercial Building

Arrested: Spivey, Stephen Tyler (M) (33) of Hoopeston

Details: State Fire Marshall, HPD, HFD, all working in conjunction were able to obtain information that led to the arrestee being located. Arrestee was transported to HPD and later transferred to PSB Danville to await arraignment before a judge on the above charge.

April 23:

Fire Call

Time: 2:30PM

Location: 600 blk of E McCracken Ave

Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for a rekindle of fire.

Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property

Time: 11:17pm

Location: 500 S 6th Av, Parkview Court

Complainant: 24 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Christopher Billingsley (27) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a domestic disturbance. Mr. Billingsley was later located and arrested. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

April 24:

Nothing to Report

April 25:

Nothing to Report

Trending Food Videos