April 13

Domestic Battery

Date/Time Occurred: 4/10/22 10:22pm

Date/Time Arrested: 4/13/22 2:08am

Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Joseph Cannon (M) (49) of Hoopeston

Details: On 4/10/22, HPD officers took a report for domestic battery. On 4/13/22, HPD officers found Mr. Cannon and arrested him on the charges. He was taken directly to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

April 14

Items Found

Details: ID and cards were turned in. Owner may come to the station to claim them.

April 15

Nothing to Report

April 16

INTERFERING WITH PARENTING TIME

Time: 09:21

Location: 200 Blk W Elm St

Details: HPD called to above reference visitation. The subjs have paperwork amongst themselves but nothing signed by a judge. An informational report was filed.

Fire Call

Time: 9:46PM

Location: 500 blk of W Main St

Details: HPD and HFD were dispatched to the above location for a house on fire. No injuries were reported. HFD Also requested assistance from Rossville Fire and Rankin and East Lynn Fire.

April 17

THEFT/ASSAULT (LOCAL ORDINANCE)

Time: 09:08

Location: 200 Blk S Dixie Highway

Arrested: Marty J Fink (68) (M) from Hoopeston

Details: HPD called to above after Mr. Fink was seen taking items from the above location. The caller witnessed Mr. Fink leaving with the items and chased after him. Mr. Fink supposedly went after the subj with a hatchet. Officer located Mr. Fink and took him into custody. The items were located and returned to the property owner. Mr. Fink was released after he received some city citations.

April 18

Nothing to Report

April 19

Fire Call

Date of Call: 4-18-2022

Time of Call: 11:23 AM

Location: 500 block E Main St.

Details: HFD and HPD responded to report of a fire in the residence. There was a blanket on fire which was brought outside and extinguished.

Trending Food Videos