April 13
Domestic Battery
Date/Time Occurred: 4/10/22 10:22pm
Date/Time Arrested: 4/13/22 2:08am
Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Joseph Cannon (M) (49) of Hoopeston
Details: On 4/10/22, HPD officers took a report for domestic battery. On 4/13/22, HPD officers found Mr. Cannon and arrested him on the charges. He was taken directly to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
April 14
Items Found
Details: ID and cards were turned in. Owner may come to the station to claim them.
April 15
Nothing to Report
April 16
INTERFERING WITH PARENTING TIME
Time: 09:21
Location: 200 Blk W Elm St
Details: HPD called to above reference visitation. The subjs have paperwork amongst themselves but nothing signed by a judge. An informational report was filed.
Fire Call
Time: 9:46PM
Location: 500 blk of W Main St
Details: HPD and HFD were dispatched to the above location for a house on fire. No injuries were reported. HFD Also requested assistance from Rossville Fire and Rankin and East Lynn Fire.
April 17
THEFT/ASSAULT (LOCAL ORDINANCE)
Time: 09:08
Location: 200 Blk S Dixie Highway
Arrested: Marty J Fink (68) (M) from Hoopeston
Details: HPD called to above after Mr. Fink was seen taking items from the above location. The caller witnessed Mr. Fink leaving with the items and chased after him. Mr. Fink supposedly went after the subj with a hatchet. Officer located Mr. Fink and took him into custody. The items were located and returned to the property owner. Mr. Fink was released after he received some city citations.
April 18
Nothing to Report
April 19
Fire Call
Date of Call: 4-18-2022
Time of Call: 11:23 AM
Location: 500 block E Main St.
Details: HFD and HPD responded to report of a fire in the residence. There was a blanket on fire which was brought outside and extinguished.