March 16:
Battery
Time: 7:33PM
Location: 300 blk of N 8th Ave
Arrested: Marty Fink (68)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location. Mr Fink was on scene causing problems. Mr. Fink was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Notice to appear.
March 17:
Brush Fire Call
Time of Call: 09:50 AM
Location: 16310 E 4000 North Rd Hoopeston, Illinois Landfill Property
Details: HFD responded to report of a brush fire out of control, on the southside of the property. No damage or Injuries reported at the time of the call.
Possession of Hypodermic Syringe
Time: 09:51 AM
Location: 300 block W Maple St Hoopeston
Arrestee: Marty Joe Fink (M) (68) Homeless person
Details: At the above time, HPD was requested to respond to report of a male subject in the street causing a disturbance, and scaring residents in the area. Subject was transported to HPD processed and later released with another Court Date for Vermilion County Courthouse.
Theft (over)
Time: 10:57pm
Location: 1100 blk Savannah Court
Complainant: 38 year old Hoopeston female
Details: HPD officer responded to the report of a theft of a go cart. An investigation continues.
March 18:
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct
Date/Time of Incident: 3/17/22 8:41pm
Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s Beverage Shop
Complainant: 35-year-old Hoopeston male
Cited: Marty Fink (68) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: The complainant advised HPD officers that Mr. Fink threatened him at the above location. Mr. Fink was later located and given a city citation and court date.
Residential Burglary
Time: 3:30am
Location: 300 blk W Washington
Complainant: 52-year-old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a burglary. Unknown
subject(s) entered the residence and stole items. An investigation continues.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County)
Time: 10:45 AM
Location: 200 Block South Bank St Hoopeston
Arrestee: Coffey, Jacky A (M) (46) of Hoopeston
Details: Mr Coffey was observed walking, was stopped and verified a Vermilion County Warrant 19CF385 FTA Warrant. Transported to HPD processed and later transferred to Custody of the Vermilion County Sheriff. Taken to PSB to await bond.
Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County)
Time: 4:21PM
Location: S 4th Ave/W Penn St
Arrested: Craig I Stevens(43)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Stevens a computer search showed Mr. Stevens to be wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. Mr. Stevens was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by Vermilion County Deputy.
Fire Call
Time: 5:58PM
Location: 500 blk of E Main St
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for a smell of gas. No injuries were reported.
March 19:
Nothing to Report
March 20:
Nothing to Report
March 21:
Domestic Battery
Time: 1:54am
Location: 500 block of E Lincoln St.
Arrested: John J. Murphy (M) (49) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the above address for the report of a Mr. Murphy causing problems and battery. Mr. Murphy was transported to HPD where he was process and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Breach of the peace constituting disorderly conduct(City)
Time: 5:34PM
Location: 600 blk of W Elm St
Arrested: Thad Finnell(28)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a noise complaint. Mr. Finnell was located as was given a City Notice to appear.
March 22:
Fire Call
Time: 10:20pm
Location: 901 W Main St, HART Animal Shelter
Details: HPD and HFD were dispatched to an unknown alarm in the area. After an investigation
of the building, all units returned to service with no fire located.