March 16:

Battery

Time: 7:33PM

Location: 300 blk of N 8th Ave

Arrested: Marty Fink (68)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location. Mr Fink was on scene causing problems. Mr. Fink was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Notice to appear.

March 17:

Brush Fire Call

Time of Call: 09:50 AM

Location: 16310 E 4000 North Rd Hoopeston, Illinois Landfill Property

Details: HFD responded to report of a brush fire out of control, on the southside of the property. No damage or Injuries reported at the time of the call.

Possession of Hypodermic Syringe

Time: 09:51 AM

Location: 300 block W Maple St Hoopeston

Arrestee: Marty Joe Fink (M) (68) Homeless person

Details: At the above time, HPD was requested to respond to report of a male subject in the street causing a disturbance, and scaring residents in the area. Subject was transported to HPD processed and later released with another Court Date for Vermilion County Courthouse.

Theft (over)

Time: 10:57pm

Location: 1100 blk Savannah Court

Complainant: 38 year old Hoopeston female

Details: HPD officer responded to the report of a theft of a go cart. An investigation continues.

March 18:

Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct

Date/Time of Incident: 3/17/22 8:41pm

Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s Beverage Shop

Complainant: 35-year-old Hoopeston male

Cited: Marty Fink (68) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: The complainant advised HPD officers that Mr. Fink threatened him at the above location. Mr. Fink was later located and given a city citation and court date.

Residential Burglary

Time: 3:30am

Location: 300 blk W Washington

Complainant: 52-year-old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a burglary. Unknown

subject(s) entered the residence and stole items. An investigation continues.

Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County)

Time: 10:45 AM

Location: 200 Block South Bank St Hoopeston

Arrestee: Coffey, Jacky A (M) (46) of Hoopeston

Details: Mr Coffey was observed walking, was stopped and verified a Vermilion County Warrant 19CF385 FTA Warrant. Transported to HPD processed and later transferred to Custody of the Vermilion County Sheriff. Taken to PSB to await bond.

Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County)

Time: 4:21PM

Location: S 4th Ave/W Penn St

Arrested: Craig I Stevens(43)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Stevens a computer search showed Mr. Stevens to be wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. Mr. Stevens was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by Vermilion County Deputy.

Fire Call

Time: 5:58PM

Location: 500 blk of E Main St

Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for a smell of gas. No injuries were reported.

March 19:

Nothing to Report

March 20:

Nothing to Report

March 21:

Domestic Battery

Time: 1:54am

Location: 500 block of E Lincoln St.

Arrested: John J. Murphy (M) (49) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers responded to the above address for the report of a Mr. Murphy causing problems and battery. Mr. Murphy was transported to HPD where he was process and later transported to the Public Safety Building.

Breach of the peace constituting disorderly conduct(City)

Time: 5:34PM

Location: 600 blk of W Elm St

Arrested: Thad Finnell(28)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a noise complaint. Mr. Finnell was located as was given a City Notice to appear.

March 22:

Fire Call

Time: 10:20pm

Location: 901 W Main St, HART Animal Shelter

Details: HPD and HFD were dispatched to an unknown alarm in the area. After an investigation

of the building, all units returned to service with no fire located.

Trending Food Videos