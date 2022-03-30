The Hoopeston Jaycees are inviting are area residents to showcase their Disney’s trivia knowledge to help raise money for this year’s Post Prom celebrations.
The Jaycees will present a Disney Trivia night at 6:30 p.m. April 9 at The Legion, 502 E. Penn St. in Hoopeston.
The cost is $10 per person with a maximum of six people per team. The price of admission includes a meal.
The evening includes interactive questions, mulligans will be available for purchase, mini-games will be presented between rounds and prizes will be awarded for best costume.
Learn more or reserve a table at http://hoopestonjaycees.org/trivia/.
The Hoopeston Jaycees will also present their Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. April 16 at McFerren Park.