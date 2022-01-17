Due to increasing case numbers and the need to keep city workers healthy, city hall will be closed to the public beginning January 18, 2022 and will tentatively reopen on January 31, 2022.
Residents needing city services can still contact City Hall via telephone at 217-283-5833. Water payments can be dropped off in the drop box located in front of City Hall, payment by telephone at 217-283-5631, by mail, or via the City’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com.
The front window of the Hoopeston Police Department will also be closed. Residents needing police assistance are asked to call the non-emergency number at 217-283-5196. If you have an emergency dial 9-1-1.
The regularly scheduled City Council meeting set for January 18, 2022, will be held via Zoom and not in person.
The meeting can be viewed with the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97526473165 and the agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.