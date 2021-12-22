In the wake of the passing of Mayor Bill Crusinberry, the Hoopeston City Council elected an acting mayor at Tuesday night’s meeting.
In a 7-1 vote, the council members cast their ballots for Alderman Jeff Wise to serve as acting mayor. There was one write-in vote for Alderwoman Lourdine Florek who has served as mayor pro tem at many of the meeting when the mayor was absent in recent months.
Florek and other members of the council offered their congratulations to Wise on being elected acting mayor.
“It’s been an honor working with Mayor Bill Crusinberry and he will be missed,” Alderwoman Robin Lawson said. “And congratulations to you, Jeff, you will do a wonderful job.”
Wise thanked the council for giving him the opportunity to serve the city as acting mayor.
“I would like to everyone for giving me the opportunity to do this,” he said. “I will admit, I’m kind of lost in the whole thing. I had hoped Bill would be around to help guide me through some of this stuff. I’m not going to nitpick anybody or anything like that. I’m going to do my best. That’s all I can do.”
As for his first initiative as mayor, Wise informed the council he wanted to make a change to the way the agendas for council meetings are structured.
Citing a situation where a business owner didn’t have a chance to speak on an issue that affected his plans for his business due to the position of the public comment section, Wise said he wanted to have the public comment section placed ahead of the report of officers section on the agenda going forward. He said there had been other situations like the one he cited.
“I think the public comment should come before we start addressing things,” he said.
Wise said this would allow community members to see what is on the agenda and have a chance to address it before the council takes any kind of action.
Wise added that the city currently had a three minute limit per person during the public comment section and that there is a maximum time of 30 minutes allowed for the public comment section as a whole.
Wise asked that those parameters be listed on the agenda going forward.
The meeting was also full of tributes to the memory of Bill Crusinberry.
Florek started the meeting with a moment of silence for Crusinberry.
The Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors and staff sent a bouquet of flowers to city hall to express their sympathy for Crusinberry’s passing.
County Board Member Joel Bird read a proclamation that was read at Tuesday’s Vermilion County Board meeting in honor of Crusinberry.
The proclamation honored Crusinberry’s life and service to his community as a restaurant owner, volunteer and mayor.
“Whereas the importance of local government to the lives of local residents cannot be overstated and the importance of recognizing and valuing the contributions of those who make local government work for the residents is vital to maintaining a strong and effect local government system. And whereas the success and value of local government thrives on the energy of giving natural local leaders such as Mayor Bill Crusinberry who perform countless tasks, both seen and unseen, to improve the lives of local residents to make local government work for their benefit.”
The proclamation highlighted may of Crusinberry’s achievements in the community and as a member of the city government.
“Whereas the mayor’s sense of family, community and service to others were continually reflected in his work as a public servant fulfilling the needed role of a local public servant and official to preserve the vital essence of the community he loved. And whereas such a service to local government community is the essence of what makes our local a valued place to live and grow. Such sense of local service must be recognized and fostered. And whereas such an example of service must therefore be recognized and become a role model for others. Be it therefore proclaimed that Mayor Bill Crusinberry and his efforts at local public service are recognized as outstanding and valued contributions to the Vermilion County community and the Hoopeston community both. And that such an example of service needs to be highlighted for others to follow so the benefits and vital nature of local public service continues to the benefit of all community residents now and into the future. Signed Larry Baughn Jr., Vermilion County Chairman.”
A visitation for Bill Crusinberry will be held from 4–6 p.m. Thursday December 23, 2021, at the First Church of God 1004 E. Orange St. Hoopeston, IL. The memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 6:00 P.M. Thursday December 23, 2021, at the church with Larry Baughn officiating. A private family burial will be held. Memorials in Bill’s honor may be made to the First Church of God 1004 E. Orange St. Hoopeston, IL 60942 or the Gary Sinise Foundation (Homes for Disabled Veterans) P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
In other business:
- Alderman Bob Porth reported that the city’s liability and worker’s comp insurance.
He said there was a slight increase in the city’s worker’s comp bid and there was a two and a half percent increase in the liability insurance bid for equal or better coverage.
The council approved the bids.
- Porth also proposed suspending construction on the new Emergency Management Agency building in McFerren Park.
Porth said running the expenses of the items for the building show that the project will come up over budget.
He said waiting until spring to continue will allow them to get more accurate numbers for the project since some of the items needed for the project are coming in at higher prices than they had anticipated.
The motion passed 7-1 with Alderman Joe Garrett voting no.
- Under his officer’s report, Wise informed the council that the Street and Alley department had completed the leaf pick-up work around the city and are currently in the process of prepping all of their snow removal equipment.
On that note, Wise reminded city residents that snow routes must be clear of parked cars in the event of a heavy snow.
“If there is a snow and plows have to get out and snow routes have been activated, we will be towing vehicles that remain on those streets,” he said. “We’ve had issues with it before and the last thing we want to do is get a four or five-inch snow and block everybody’s car in and not be able to clean that out.”
Wise said the city will work to notify residents when the snow routes have been activated so that they move their vehicles and city workers will try and find the owners of vehicles that need to be moved before they have them towed.
“We’ll knock on doors, we’ll try and get other people to help notify the individuals, but, in order to plow, we’ve got to get the cars off the street,” he said.