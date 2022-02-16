The Hoopeston City Council took the first steps on the long and arduous path of updating the city’s ordinance book Tuesday night.
After Mayor Jeff Wise announced plans for the city council to update the city’s outdated ordinances during their last meeting, the council met for a committee of the whole meeting a half-hour prior to Tuesday’s council meeting and began going through the ordinance book page-by-page.
While the hope had been to make it through the first two sections, or “titles,” of the ordinance book during the meeting, the council members present only made it through the first section and part of the second.
The first two section dealt mainly with the structure of the city government and the responsibilities of various city officials, departments and committees.
Much of the work completed in the first meeting dealt with updating out-of-date terminology and changing or excising various passages to reflect changes that have occurred since the ordinance book was last updated.
Wise said the goal of going through the ordinance book page-by-page is to flag any issues that need to be address, figure out a way to fix them and then send those changes along to the city’s attorney to have the language approved before the changes can be finalized.
He said Tuesday’s meeting was aimed at taking a preliminary look at the ordinance book to flag any issues that can be addressed in the future.
Wise encouraged council members to present any ideas they have with regards to the ordinances during the meeting.
One of the changes that came out of the meeting was returning responsibility for the city’s pool to the parks committee.
Dominion over the pool had been ceded to the water and sewer committee several years ago, but the ordinance book lists it as belonging to the parks committee and Wise felt it should be returned to that committee.
Parks Committee Chairman Kyle Richards had no objection to the change and Wise said he didn’t think Water and Sewer Committee Chair Lourdine Florek, who was absent from the meeting, would object to the change either.
There also several issues that council members flagged to examine in further detail in the future.
One of these dealt with fines the city can assess for code violations.
Another dealt with notifying the public about council meetings. The existing code called for the police to be responsible for informing the public of upcoming meetings.
Wise recommended changing the language to have the public notified by email.
Brad Hardcastle, Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency Director, recommended changing the language to say the city clerk is responsible for notifying the public.
The council opted to change the language to say the city clerk’s office is responsible for notifying the public without specifying a method of notification.
As they were going through the responsibilities of the individual committees, Wise said he planned to defer to the city department heads when it comes to looking at the details of how each department is represented in the ordinance book.
Wise said gave the example of the ordinances related to fire department and relying to Fire Chief Joel Bird for guidance.
“I’m not going to re-write ordinances for Joel,” he said. “I’ve already talked to Joel. For the fire [department] he needs to sit down with and talk to us. Because he’s going to know better than us.”
Wise said the same will apply to the ordinances related to the other city departments.
Beyond these issues, Wise said he also wants to look at addressing an issue with how appointments by to position in the city offices are handled.
Specifically looking at language dealing with the city comptroller/administrative assistant, Wise said the ordinance book says the mayor has the authority to make appointments for the position with the advice of the council.
“My concern is a different mayor or myself, for that matter, is I come in and I say to these people ‘I don’t want you here anymore. You’re gone,’” he said.
He said other positions, like the chief of police, have a fallback position if they are removed. In that case, Wise said, a police chief can return to a previous position in the department if removed from their position as chief.
With the comptroller/administrative assistant position, Wise said there is no fallback position if they are removed.
He said this doesn’t just apply to the comptroller as it covers several other city positions as well.
“It goes for all of them and I, personally, have a problem with that,” he said.
Wise said he doesn’t want the mayor to have the authority to just unilaterally remove people from their positions.
Wise said he doesn’t have an exact answer for how to solve this issue and asked for guidance from the council.
Alderman Steve Eyrich said there does need to be some kind of accountability in these types of situations.
Wise added that the city can fire anybody for cause, he just doesn’t feel that the election of a new mayor should count as cause for essentially firing someone.
He said there have been many lawsuits in recent years related to situations like this one.
Wise said he is working with comptroller/administrative assistant Dawn Layden to see what can be done to address these issues in the ordinance book.
Council members continued to discuss the ordinances until right up to 7 p.m. when the regularly-scheduled meeting was due to start.
Prior to adjourning the committee meeting, Wise asked members if they wanted to continue having these types of meetings at 6:30 p.m. prior to regular council meetings.
Wise felt that was a better idea than trying to go through the ordinance book during the council meetings.
“If we try to do it during the meetings, we could be here until 10 p.m. and I don’t want that,” he said.
The council members agreed with the suggestion.
During the actual council meeting, the council discussed implementing changes to the Citizens Advisory Committee.
Wise had called for the revival of the committee, which hasn’t been in place for many years, during the last council meeting.
While initially planning to have a much larger committee, the council agreed that the number of committee members needed to be cut.
Wise said the ordinance book calls for 35 members and the council wants to cut that down to 19.
He said they also want to change the ordinance to say that the members will be appointed by the council and the mayor rather than just the mayor.
Wise said each council member will be responsible for appointing two members from their wards and the mayor will appoint the remaining members.
He said the city attorney will write up the exact wording for the ordinance and the council will vote on it during the next meeting.
In other business:
- The council approved resolutions related to the Thompson Avenue project.
The council approved a resolution approving the funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the Thompson Avenue project.
The council also approved $255,500 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the project during the meeting with funds from the Rebuild Illinois program also being used for the project.
- The council also approved $100 to pay for membership in the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce.
— Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell reported that the former Kelley’s Pub in downtown Hoopeston had been boarded up and the city is waiting on “condemned” signs to be printed to be posted on the property.
Ferrell said she would prepare a report on the council for the council at the meeting.