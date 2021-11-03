Several members of the community packed into the Hoopeston City Council chambers Tuesday night to show their support for the Hoopeston Swimming Pool.
The council was tasked with deciding whether the city would continue operations at the pool as they had this summer next year.
The council had kept the pool closed during the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was prepared to keep the pool closed during the 2021 season, but a committee of area residents banded together and lobbied the council to keep the pool open and even volunteered their services to help operate the pool during the summer.
Prior to the main discussion about the matter by the council, Pool Manager Kristi Hudson provided a presentation about how the pool had performed this summer and her experiences as manager.
Hudson started off by thanking the council for allowing her to manage the pool this year.
“I really appreciated having the job and being able to do some things out there this summer,” she said.
Hudson said she tried to manage five different things this summer: to be fair, to be frugal, to listen to the community, to improve the image of the pool and to train quality lifeguards that the city of Hoopeston could be proud of.
She said she made some people angry this summer through her focus on being fair because she didn’t play favorites and trying to ensure a fair situation for everyone.
Hudson said she tried to be frugal by enlisting the help of friends to do volunteer work whenever possible. She said she also had to be able to say no to some of these same friends when they thought they should try more advanced improvements of the pool the first summer she was there.
“I wanted to see what we could do without spending the extra dollars, while only taking care of I felt were really important for the pool to have,” she said.
Hudson sought feedback from the community about what they wanted to see at the pool and what would help draw them to the pool.
Hudson said they tried all of the feasible ideas the community offered during the summer.
“And some of those worked and some of those didn’t work,” she said. “We gave them a true chance.”
Hudson said the city was very gracious and let her try ideas for a month or a month and a half to see if they would work.
As for improving the image of the pool, Hudson said she didn’t just want to improve the look of the pool, she wanted to have employees and patrons there who were allowing everyone else to have a good time at the pool too.
“For the most part, I think we were able to manage that this summer,” she said.
In terms of training lifeguards, Hudson said she was allowed to hire 14 lifeguards at the start of the summer. Three of them didn’t remain for the entire summer for various reasons and Hudson said at least one won’t be invited back.
“It takes certain qualities for them to be able to be a lifeguard and for them to be a lifeguard here and present the image that the city of Hoopeston deserves for them to present.”
Hudson provided the council with a variety of statistics about the attendance at the pool over the summer and asked the council members if they had any questions.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson praised Hudson for her work at the pool over the summer.
She said many people in the community have come up to her to compliment Hudson’s work at the pool this year.
“I heard nothing but good all summer,” Lawson said.
Hudson thanked Lawson for her kind words and thanked the pool staff for all of their work over the summer.
Hudson said she was also thankful that the pool was able to draw in patrons from around the area this year.
She said they had people from Paxton, Danville and even Rantoul visit the pool this year.
“I can only hope they frequented the other business while they were in town,” she said.
Hudson said the Danville dive team utilized the pool this year because their pool was under construction over the summer and didn’t have anywhere else in the area to dive.
She said the pool was able to cater to people’s whose own community pools, such as Paxton and the Garfield Pool in Danville, which will be closed next summer as well, had been closed this summer.
“We were able to have some very, very positive interactions with people from these other communities,” she said. “They said they’ll be back.”
Hudson also addressed the budget concerns that had been discussed at a previous meeting.
She said that the maintenance costs they had this summer could have been a part of the maintenance costs for 2020 had the pool been opened.
Hudson said a huge chunk of the maintenance costs for this year was dedicated to updating the women’s room to be handicap-accessible and installed changing tables in each of the changing rooms.
She said a portion of the budget also helped purchase the ADA staircase that made the pool accessible to an entire category of people who weren’t able to use the pool before.
Later in the meeting, Alderwoman Lourdine Florek, who is serving as mayor pro-tem, raised the issue before the council.
Florek said that last year when former alderman, Bill Goodwine, suggested that they give the pool committee a trial, it was for a year and that year is up.
“We have to decide if we’re going to continue to have the pool open or not,” she said. “And that was made clear last year when we discussed it.”
Alderman Steve Eyrich asked if there was a recommendation on the matter from the city’s pool committee.
Alderman Jeff Wise said the committee had discussed it, but had not provided a recommendation since no recommendation had been asked for.
Eyrich motioned to keep the pool open and Wise seconded the motion.
During the following discussion, Alderman Joe Garrett said much of the budget for this year’s pool operations were taken up with one-time expenses such as the ADA compliance projects and the water heater replacements.
Florek countered that they can’t just discount those expenses since there are one-time expenses each year.
She added that there will be additional expenses next year since Water Superintendent Steve Baker wants to make the change from chlorine tablets, which are hard to come by and expensive, to liquid chlorine which will be another expense.
Eyrich pointed out that Garrett was likely referring to the ADA-related expenses which won’t be reoccurring unless the ADA laws are changed.
Garrett said he recognizes that you can’t control what is going to break and need to be fixed, but pointed out that these one-time expenses inflated the pool budget this year because they had to be done.
Ultimately the council vote 7-1 in favor of keeping the pool open for the 2022 season. Florek was the only dissenting vote.