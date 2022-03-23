The Hoopeston City Council met in special session Monday evening.
The council approved three new appointments to the city’s police commission.
Bill Goodwine, Mark Wagoner and Alex Houmes were all appointed to the commission.
Goodwine will fill a one year seat on the commission while Wagoner will fill a two year seat and Houmes will fill a three year seat on the commission.
Goodwine and Houmes were approved in a 6-1 vote with Alderman Joe Garrett voting no and Alderman Carl Ankenbrand being absent. Wagoner was approved with a 7-0 vote.
The council also approved waiving bids to clean-up the remains of a house that burned down at 704 E. Elm St. several months ago.
The clean-up will cost an estimated $10,000 to remove the rubble from the property.
Wise said the estimate did not include the asbestos report for the property.
In an unrelated discussion, the council considered the fate the former Countryside Mall and Kelly’s Pub buildings in the downtown area.
The buildings have been vacant and deteriorating for several years.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell said the Kelly’s Pub building was inspected in November and the second floor was caving into the first floor.
She suggested that the city could take possession of it and obtain an emergency order to demolish it alongside the Countryside Mall building next to it.
Ferrell recommend working the Central Illinois Land Bank’s attorney to handle the legal work on the properties to avoid any issues since they handle these types of situations on a regular basis.
Ferrell estimated the cost of tearing down the buildings would be around $350,000 without knowing about the asbestos situation in the buildings.
Garrett asked where the money for the demolition would come from.
Wise assured Garrett that they would find the money for the demolitions.
“We’ll find it,” he said. “This isn’t an option. We’re going to have to do this. We’re going to have to find the money somewhere.”
No action could be taken on the matter since it wasn’t on the agenda.
Ferrell said she just wanted to bring it up for discussion during the meeting.
The Hoopeston City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.