The Hoopeston City Council approved fee increases related to the city’s dispatch and water/sewer rates for the 2022-23 city budget during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council approved raising the current $9 per month dispatch to $13.75 monthly.
Mayor Jeff Wise explained that the dispatch fee was put into place a few years ago to allow the city to retain its dispatch service for non-emergency police and fire calls.
He said the fee was put in place to cover the cost of retaining the dispatch service.
Wise said the $9 fee has not been adjusted since it was enacted.
He said they ended up with a $117,000 loss in the dispatch category of the budget.
Wise said adding a $4.75 increase to the current $9 per month fee will enable the city to keep the dispatch service.
“I’ll be blunt about it, it’s either we increase the fee or we get rid of dispatch,” he said. “That’s all there is. After discussion, we decided to increase the fee.”
Wise said the fee increase will show up on resident’s water bills.
“Although, please do not misinterpret your water bill being higher. The increase is to keep dispatch in Hoopeston,” he said. “We can easily get rid of it and save $13.75 on your bill, but that means dispatch leaves. Unfortunately, sometimes we have to make tough calls on this stuff.”
Wise reiterated that this is not an increase in water bills, the fee is included on the same bill in order to save on mailing fees.
Even with the increase, Wise said the city will still have a $6,000 deficit.
Alderwoman Lorraine Florek added that the initial fee of $9 per month didn’t fully-cover the cost of dispatch when it was put in place originally, stating that it needed to be $12 at the time.
Wise said the city hadn’t made an adjustment on it for numerous years and everything has gone up in price.
“It’s the price of doing business,” he said. “We either increase it or we ave to lose it and the majority seemed to think that we want to keep it.”
Florek asked how residents can go about expressing their displeasure about the fee increase.
Wise said residents can email or call him to register their concerns, but added that he will not consider other options.
The council also approved a five percent increase for both the water and sewer rates.
The council approved the 2022-23 budget 7-0. Alderman Joe Garrett was absent from the meeting.
In a separate discussion, Alderwoman Robin Lawson reported a phone call she had received regarding the girls softball park.
Representatives of the softball association had approached the city for assistance regarding a fence at the park.
Lawson said the city had denied the request for assistance.
“They wanted us to know and wanted me to share with everybody why they’d like to have this,” she said.
Lawson said she was asked to inform the council that the group had: just put a new roof on the concession stand which cost them $4,700; they did work on dugouts that cost them $6,500; they put the yellow safety caps around the top of the fence that cost $2,000; reconstruction the sinks and the toilets in the bathrooms that cost them $1,500.
She said all of this work has been done in the last two years.
Lawson said the group is looking for help to put a new fence.
She said the fence is starting to roll up at the bottom and kids have been able to slide under it.
Lawson said there are holes everywhere in the fence and she believes kids will start getting into it.
She said the group already has expenses for this year due to cement work they’re having done as well as other equipment expenses.
She said the bid to do the work is $11,000.
Lawson said if the city were to do the work it would cost them $18,000 due to prevailing wages.
She said the group is not looking for the city to cover the entire expense, but they wanted to see if there was any assistance the city could provide.
“I’m bring it to your attention,” Lawson told the rest of the council. “We can talk about it. We can stay with no. We can do what you want. I do think that these people have worked pretty hard and done quite a bit.”
Lawson said she explained to the caller that the city has “a lot of buildings to tear down and a lot of expense that we’re already putting up” and that if they said yes to helping one group they will have other groups asking for the same treatment.
“They have done a very nice job, I have to say,” Lawson said.
There was no immediate response from the council members regarding the issue.
Eventually council members began to ask questions.
Wise asked when the fence was installed and Lawson said it was installed many years ago. Lawson said the city had installed the fence.
Lawson said she guessed the council would come back around to the request but she wanted to make it clear that the group was fine with the council denying their request, but wanted to be sure the council knew everything the group was doing to improve the field.
Ferrell said hearing this makes a difference to her, personally.
“When they’re putting in $17,000-$18,000 worth of work to try and keep it looking nice, that’s difference,” she said. “They’re trying their best to do it.”
Wise said the council couldn’t vote on anything at Tuesday’s meeting regardless since it wasn’t on the agenda, but recommended Lawson put it on the agenda for the next meeting to continue the discussion.
In unrelated discussion, the council approved ordinance amendments for ordinance 8.12.030 aimed at assisting the city’s ordinance officer, Steve Bane, with enforcement of ordinances in the city.
Wise said Bane had spoken with him about the issue and said there was no “teeth” in the ordinance.
“One of his concerns was he’d have to send the notice, then they’d fix the problem, then two weeks later he’d have to send the notice, then they’d fix the problem,” he said. “Now it’s you only get so many [notices] per summer.”
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell, who presented the amendments, said the ordinance will now allow one-time seven-day written notice per calendar year. A second violation in the same calendar year may result in being sent to city court.
“As he said, that will help him out tremendously,” Wise said.
In other business:
- Alderman Carl Ankenbrand reported that repair work on the siren at Sixth and Elm would take place Thursday afternoon.
He said there is a chance the siren might go off during the work.
- Wise asked the council to submit their nominations for the Citizens Advisory Committee for consideration at the May 3 council meeting.
- Wise reported that Florek and Porth had been appointed to the police pension committee. He added that two members of the police department are on the committee and one beneficiary of the police pension board.
- The council also approved a fireworks ordinance that is the first step towards allowing a local business to sell fireworks inside the city.
Ferrell said any business wanting to sell fireworks needs to have a permit to do so and the city needs to have an ordinance in place to allow it.
After speaking with the state fire marshal, Ferrell said step one in the process of allowing the sale of fireworks is having this ordinance in place.
She said the next step will be asking the fire protection district do the training for the fireworks permits.
Wise said if the permit is approved and the business can sell the fireworks in the city Hoopeston will receive the operator permit fee, registration fee and whatever sales tax revenue generated by the sale of the fireworks.
- Ferrell reported that demolition has begun on a number of properties in the city.
She said 520 E. Honeywell, 210 E. Washington, 320 Front Street and 406 E. Thompson are slated for demolition work this week.
Ferrell said two other properties, 322 Front Street and 908 W. Washington, will have to wait until April 24 or April 25 due to asbestos.
- Ferrell was asked about clean-up work at 704 E. Elm, the site of a fire-damaged property.
Ferrell said the city had hoped to have the property cleaned up a month ago, but there were delays in getting the work done due to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“Unfortunately there was a hold-up with the EPA, so we had to wait for all of that to get done,” she said.
Ferrell said clean up efforts should begin on April 21.
Wise said there were several people involved in the project and the EPA’s involvement stopped progress on the clean-up effort.
“Once the EPA puts their foot down, there is no moving forward,” he said. “It has taken longer than we had hoped, but there was absolutely nothing that could be done.”
- Florek reported that the Washington Street sewer project is being done this week and seems to be moving along well.