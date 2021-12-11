Hoopeston Area School District Superintendent Robert Richardson announced Saturday afternoon adaptive pauses at John Greer and the Middle School due to large numbers of COVID-19 positive cases.
Richardson's announcement to district residents is listed below:
"Good Afternoon Hoopeston Area Families,
This is Superintendent Robert Richardson. Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 is experiencing large numbers of COVID-19 positive cases at John Greer and Hoopeston Area Middle School. Administration in consultation with the Vermilion County Health Department will place John Greer and the Middle School on an Adaptive Pause beginning Monday December 13 through Friday December 17. John Greer and Hoopeston Area MIddle School will communicate with families regarding educational material pick up as well as other information for student learning during this adaptive pause. Families needing a hot spot should contact their child’s school office.
All Christmas concerts for the district have been postponed and will be rescheduled when our COVID situation improves or will be virtually. All athletic events and practices for Hoopeston Area Middle School are canceled during the adaptive pause.
John Greer and Middle School students needing meals during the adaptive pause should complete the Lunch Service Request if Quarantined form on the district webpage by 8 pm on Sunday December 12. Meals will be delivered Monday December 13 in the afternoon, please place your address in the answer box of the food allergies question.
Maple and Hoopeston Area HIgh School will be in session this week. We will continue to monitor the COVID cases and make decisions that keep our students and staff safe. District staff will further sanitize all school buildings over the weekend and continue to increase cleaning and sanitizing procedures."
Middle School Principal Michael Blacketer made the following announcement regarding the adaptive pause on the school's website:
"HAMS Students and Families As previously stated by Mr. Richardson, the middle school will be placed on adaptive pause next week. As a result, all instruction will be delivered remotely to our students via Google Classroom or other online applications that your students are familiar with. If you would like for your student(s) to receive paper copies of their assignments, please reach out to the office. Any relevant paperwork will be available for pick up on Tuesday, December, 14th. Please contact the office if your child left their chromebook at school and we will arrange for it to be picked up. Lastly, if you student should need meals over break you will need to fill out the Lunch Service Request Form on the district website by 8 pm on Sunday, December 12th. Meals will be delivered on the afternoon of Monday, December 13th."
John Greer Principal Dan Walder posted the following information on John Greer's school website regarding the closure:
" Thank you again for your patience. PLEASE read the information entitled "John Greer December Closure 2" found at the John Greer School Website > Menu > Documents
We care deeply about the health of your children, our staff, and their children. During the last closure, the building was thoroughly sanitized by our custodial staff and others. At one point, I found paraprofessionals on their hands/knees scrubbing crevices in our STEM Lab with toothbrushes and small picks. Many other examples could be given. Yet, a day and half after students returned from being gone for 7 days, we had numerous students and staff test positive for Covid.
While there are a wide variety of opinions regarding Covid, there's always a fine line between the importance of in-person instruction and the safety of the public's health. After collaborative discussions last night and today, the decision was made to have an Adaptive Pause at John Greer from December 13 - 17.
Please note in the posted document that work packets will be available on Tuesday at John Greer from 8 AM to 4 PM.
If you have questions, please send them to me in a private Dojo Message."