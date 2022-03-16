On March 3, the second annual HAMS Spelling Contest was held in the STEM lab and the public was invited to this event.
The top five spellers from the season were allowed to participate in this event. Those participants were Ashton Zorns, Heidi Walder, Bricyn Jones, Cayden Irons, and Landen Youhas. Heidi and Landen both tied with a perfect score of 15 words during the regular match.
This tie then lead to a Spell-Off of 10 words each. Landen spelled nine of the words correctly, but Heidi scored all ten correctly making her the 2022 HAMS Champion. A trophy was awarded to Heidi for her stellar performance.
On March 8, the Spelling Team traveled to Rossville-Alvin Elementary School to compete in the Spelling Sectionals. The team’s competitors for that event were from Trinity Lutheran, Rossville-Alvin, Bismarck-Henning, and Schlarman schools. Hoopeston Area Middle School placed first by spelling 51/60 words correctly. Team members participating in the event were: Heidi Walder, Bricyn Jones, Addison McFadden, and Landen Youhas. Heidi achieved a perfect score in her round and Bricyn and Landen only missed one word in their rounds. The second place team, Rossville-Alvin, ended up four words behind Hoopeston Area’s top score.
On March 10, the Spelling Team advanced to the Vermilion County Finals which were held at Bismarck-Henning Junior High School. They competed against Oakwood, Salt Fork, and Rossville-Alvin at that event. In the finals, Hoopeston Area placed first with a high score of 65/72 possible words. The Hoopeston Area spellers at finals were Heidi Walder, Bricyn Jones, Ashton Zorns, and Landen Youhas. Heidi and Ashton each missed only one word in their rounds. The second place team, Oakwood, finished nine words behind the top score of Hoopeston Area.
HAMS Coach Karen Romig said she was incredibly proud of the performance of her team at the County Finals.
"They were a respectful and enjoyable group to work with this entire school year."
Out of the nine original students on the Spelling team, four students are eigth grade students. As a result of losing so many upperclassmen, Romig said that next year will be a building year of recruiting new students onto the team.
She would love to have a large group of middle school students join the team next year.
If any Hoopeston Area Middle School students are interested in participating on the Spelling Team next school year, they should email Romig at romigkl@hoopeston.k12.il.us and request a packet of the Spelling words. This will allow any prospective team members to get a good start on the extensive list for next year.