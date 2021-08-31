Hoopeston Area School District recently announced it will be hosting a family networking and support event called “Building Your Village.”
There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. In that spirit, the district invites district parents to attend this event to help grow their support circle, aka Your Village.
Parenting is both rewarding and challenging. The goal is to provide support to parents for those challenging times.
Parents are invited to take part in the event Sept. 23 at the Multi Agency for a relaxing evening filled with food, socializing, raffles, and local agencies sharing information about their services.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be having a taco bar provided by La Casa del Sol.
There will be a presentation from 6:30-7:30 PM filled with ideas to help you set yourself up for success at home.
Childcare will be available for those that attend the presentation. Transportation is also available upon request.
Please complete the RSVP linked to the Hoopeston Area Schools District webpage if you plan to attend. The deadline for RSVPs is Sept. 10.