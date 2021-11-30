Hoopeston Area High School students in the school’s Life Skills program celebrated World Kindness Day by presenting a t-shirt fundraiser that raised money for two local causes.
Teacher Stephanie Pratt said the students didn’t like how mean some people had been behaving lately and the general negativity that was present in the school.
“And they wanted to kind of change how negative the atmosphere is in the school and encourage people to be nicer,” she said.
To do this, Pratt said, students created the “Be a Kind Asaurus” logo and took it to Kevin Root’s class and student Alina Krygowski help design it with the media class and put it on a t-shirt.
Pratt said the shirts were sold through the district and those who bought them were encouraged to wear them Nov. 19.
She said the shirt was originally designed for World Kindness Day, which was Nov. 13, but the shirts were backordered due to COVID-19-related issues and didn’t arrive in time so that’s why people were encouraged to wear them on Nov. 19.
Pratt said they raised $400 in total through the fundraiser.
She said they opted to split the proceeds and give $200 each to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team and the Grant Township Food Cupboard.
Pratt said the “Be a Kind Asaurus” logo has proven popular and people have requested stickers of it and she hopes its message of positivity sticks with people.
“Hopefully it’ll maybe change the atmosphere a little bit,” she said.