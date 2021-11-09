Hoopeston Area High School students had a new extra-curricular activity to participate in this year.
Esports.
Principal John Klaber said esports has been growing on the high school scene for a while, but hadn’t really developed in the local area until recently.
Last year, he said, a couple of the different schools in the area got together and expressed an interest in esports.
Klaber said several area schools held a meeting at Danville Area Community College to discuss the idea.
He said DACC was one of the motivating factors for moving forward with esports since DACC started an esports team and even offers scholarships for esports.
Klaber said the school representatives had a chance to tour DACC’s esports room and see what it had to offer students.
“It kind of got the ball rolling,” he said. “After talking with several of the local schools there was interest to proceed forward with seeing the viability of having esports programs within our conference.”
Klaber said there was some initial concern by many of these schools about the start-up costs of setting up an esports program.
The concern centered around the high cost of gaming PCs, Klaber said, but they eventually settled on games and consoles that limited the costs of the programs.
He said they chose to focus on games like Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.
Klaber said Rocket League could be played across different gaming platforms and Super Smash Bros. is played on Nintendo Switch, which most of the students who are interested in esports already own and can bring into school when needed.
“From a school perspective, the cost is rather minimal to buy a couple of extra Switches and that game and Rocket League is a free download,” he said. “It was a way for us to kind of dip our toe and see if we had interest.”
Klaber put a notice in the student announcements about the esport team to gauge student interest and had more than 20 students show an interest in esports in the spring. Klaber presented the proposal for the program to the Hoopeston Area Board of Education and they approved it.
He said they had a wide-variety of students show an interest in signing up for esports.
“We’ve got athletes, we’ve got kids who maybe aren’t involved in sports or other activities who are joining in,” he said. “As a school it was a great way for us to offer something to a new variety of student and to connect with a lot of things that kids are already doing.”
Klaber recalled his own parents telling his younger self that playing video games wasn’t going to get him anywhere.
“The reality is now it can get you into college and there’s competitions and all these different things,” he said.
Klaber said esports is a growing activity and it was just recently picked up by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and there will be a state tournament through the IHSA this year.
“It’s really just the tip of the iceberg of where I think esports will inevitably go,” he said.
Asked about the future of the program, Klaber said the area teams plan on adding another game or two in the spring.
He said the Hoopeston Area team has signed up with a virtual league which allows the Hoopeston Area team to compete with other area teams as well as bigger leagues.
Eventually, Klaber said, the hope is to bring in some gaming PCs that will allow the team to have a lab for students to utilize.
Klaber also hopes to tie esports into the curriculum more by offering computer programming courses.
“We’re excited to bring this opportunity to our students,” he said. “The successes we had with the program already and we’re excited to see where it goes.”
Esports Coach Kelly Ankenbrand outlined how the team competes utilizing PlayVs, an online amateur esports platform that allows esports teams to compete against one another.
Hoopeston Area’s varsity team is ranked 21st on PlayVs while their second team is ranked 42nd.
“So we have moved up a little bit,” she said.
Ankenbrand said each team has three members and the esports team has competes each Wednesday in Ankenbrand’s classroom.
She said they will start regionals in the coming weeks.
Ankenbrand said there will be a fall and spring esports season this year.
Currently, Ankenbrand said they’re just playing Super Smash Bros. and they may continue with Super Smash Bros. next season but she may open another game, such as Rocket League or Madden, depending on numbers and interest.
Ankenbrand said she took two of other team members to DACC over the summer to compete in an unofficial tournament to get them some experience.
She said three or four of her team members went to Milford High School over the weekend for a practice tournament.
Ankenbrand echoed Klaber’s remarks about esports appealing to students who might not be interested in other extracurricular activities.
She said many of the team members aren’t involved in other activities.
“It gives them an opportunity to be a part of something, to compete,” she said.
Team Member Taylor Page said she was inspired to join the team because she likes Super Smash Bros. and thought it would be fun to be a part of the team.
Page considers herself to be a so-so player, describing herself as not great, but not too bad.
She said she doesn’t have a specific character she competes as, though other team members do usually have one character they stick with while competing.
Asked why she enjoys playing Super Smash Bros., Page said she likes it because it is fun.
Ankenbrand said she hopes the school can build interest in the esports program going forward and compete with more schools, whether virtually or in-person, in the future.
She said the virtual nature of some of the competitions is nice since it allows the team to remain in the school and avoid the cost of travel.