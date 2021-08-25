Hoopeston Area School District administrators had some good news to share with the Hoopeston Area Board of Education during last week’s board meeting.
District schools reported an increase in enrollment numbers for this school year.
John Greer Principal Dan Walder reported John Greer had 78 third graders, 76 fourth graders and 85 fifth graders.
“We had 28 students exit enrollment this year, which is a little more than normal,” he said. “We had 29 enter, which is a little more than normal. So we gained one.”
Walder said two of the exiting students went to private school, eight moved to home school and 18 moved out of district. Of the eight who moved to home school, Walder said two of them left because of concern over COVID-19 with the assurance they would return when the numbers looked more favorable to them.
Of the students coming in, Walder said eight were coming back from home school and 21 are new to the district.
Walder said total enrollment for this year compared to last year was up by four.
“So pretty much a wash,” he said. “It’s really nice not to see this steady decline in enrollment. It seems like we’ve leveled off in the last couple of years. That continues to provide us hope, right?”
Maple Principal Suzi Root also reported an increase in enrollment.
She said they currently have 23 pre-kindergarten students registered, which is up from last year since the pre-k program out of Danville didn’t perform many screenings last year.
Root said kindergarten numbers are up this year.
She said they had 65 kindergarteners registered in the spring, which they felt was pretty typical with the expectation that more would register in the fall.
Root said they wound up with 90 kindergarteners total.
“Definitely enrollment numbers are up in kindergarten,” she said. “First grade has 88. So we have seen some rises in numbers. Second grade has 70.”
Root said the average class size for kindergarten is 15 students, while first grade has 21 in each class and second grade has an average size of 17 students.
Middle School Principal Michael Blacketer reported that they currently have 84 students in sixth grade, 92 in seventh grade and 97 in eighth grade.
High School Principal John Klaber reported they have 344 students this year at the high school.
He said that’s up from 316 last year.
In an unrelated discussion, each of the building principals expressed their appreciation to the buildings and grounds crew for their work on the buildings over the summer.
The crews took on several large projects over the summer, including several retiling projects around the district.
Administrators at John Greer and Maple also expressed their thanks to the board of education for the installation of air conditioning at their buildings over the summer.
“Please consider that the two-story building, oldest one at John Greer with the gym, was built in 1928, so this has been incoming,” Walder said. “I appreciate that I’m still around to experience that.”
The board approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to approve the transfer of Karen Smith from Personal Aide to Office Secretary at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 2, 2021.
- Action to employ Katherine Coulter as Assistant Principal at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 19, 2021.
- Action to approve James McCormick pending approved background check as Driver Education Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Ben Cravens as Long Term Sub for Special Education at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Danielle Birch as Long Term Sub for Agricultural Education at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to approve the transfer of Erin Fruhling from Classroom Paraprofessional to Long Term Sub for Special Education at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to approve the transfer of Darlene Coon from Personal Aide to Classroom Paraprofessional at Maple Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to approve the following volunteers pending approved background checks for the 2021-22 school year:
Debbie Klaber — District Mentoring Program
Bill McGee — District Mentoring Program
Susan McGee — District Mentoring Program
Dave McFadden — District Mentoring Program
Yolanda Woods — District Mentoring Program
Brandon Klaber — District Mentoring Program
Diane Swartz — District Mentoring Program
Conner Gilonske — District Mentoring Program
In other business, the board approved the following motions:
- Action to approve the tentative FY22 Budget as presented.
- Action to set the public hearing date for the FY22 Budget as Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hoopeston Area High School Library.
- Action to approve the employment of Russell Leigh and Associates for the FY22 District Audit at a cost not to exceed $8,000.
- Action to approve purchase of 21 cameras from Axis.com in the amount of $12,233.
- Action to approve the quote of the Cafeteria expansion development with Upchurch for $1,056,000 with architect/engineering fees.
- Action to approve payment #4 to Reliable Mechanical CO. for $ 151,488 for installation and start-up of air conditioning units in Maple and John Greer.