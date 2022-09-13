On Sept. 22, from 6-8 p.m. the Vermilion County Museum Society is excited to host Dr. William Gingold, a child Holocaust survivor from World War II, as he presents his fascinating story of his family’s struggle to survive in the Warsaw Ghetto.
The story continues as they escape to Russia and eventually, in 1951, arrive in the United States.
Dr. Gingold will present a program based upon his own experiences and will answer questions at the end from the audience. The story of the Gingold family is documented in the book, Tunnel, Smuggle and Collected—A Holocaust Boy’s Story that was written by William’s nephew Jeffrey Gingold. This presentation will give guests another look at life during the time of the Holocaust and the great suffering of families of the period.
Parking is available south of the Museum in the old First Midwest Bank lot and to the north of the Museum at Automobile Diagnostics. For additional information, contact the Museum at 217-442-2922, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.