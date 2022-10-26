PONTIAC – State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) welcomed dozens of high school students to take a deep dive government and try their hand at the lawmaking process. The event was part of Barickman’s ongoing Youth Advisory Council (YAC) program, which is designed to engage young people in government.

“The idea is to take high school students from across the district, put them in a room, and have a civil dialogue on the issues of the day,” said Barickman. “What you realize is that even if they’re not old enough to vote, they’re well versed on the issues, they’re passionate, and they have this opportunity to communicate their views in a forum that is friendly.”

