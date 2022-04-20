Hoopeston Area High School is seeking new entries for its Hall of Champions.
The Hall of Champions highlights the achievements of graduates with posters that line the main hallway of the school.
High School Principal John Klaber recently spoke with The Chronicle about the school's efforts to update the existing Hall of Champions posters.
"When kids walk down the halls we want them to be able to see the great things that kids with a Hoopeston diploma have done," he said. "We've got kids in rock bands, we've got kids that went into the military, we've got kids that are forestry rangers, nurses, teachers..."
Asked what initially inspired the Hall of Champions years ago, Klaber said he drew inspiration from his time student-teaching in Danville.
"They've got such history all over the walls that I thought was so amazing," he said.
Klaber said the school had initially considered doing something like that in Hoopeston, but opted to take an approach aimed at giving current students a new perspective on what their college career and life could be.
"We wanted to set them up for success post-secondary education," he said. "It just kind of grew out of that. Let's celebrate kids that have graduated recently from Hoopeston to show our kids now a Hoopeston diploma can open any of these doors if you're willing to do it."
Klaber said the school had a big push for the Hall of Champions in his first year as principal, but hasn't been able to get as many entries as normal in the past few years due to the pandemic.
Klaber is encouraging Hoopeston Area graduates to send in their entries for the Hall of Champions or, if they're already featured in the Hall of Champions, to send in updated information for the posters.
He said many of the posters that have been up for years need to be updated as graduates may have new degrees, careers and achievements.
Klaber said the school is seeking entries from students who graduated from 2005-present.
He said they chose this range of years because they want people the students at the school will recognize.
"The reality of why we do it with the last 15 years is that we want people the kids recognize up there," he said. "Not that people before then didn't do amazing things, kids today want to see their cousins, their brothers, their friends."
Klaber estimates there are 75 posters up in the Hall of Champions now that line the length of the school's main hallway.
"In a perfect world, we'll get so many in that we're expanding down the side hallways," he said.
Klaber said the school is working on reprinting many of the existing posters as many are starting to bubble following an issue with the school's boiler.
He said this presents a good opportunity to update the information on the posters before they are reprinted.
Klaber said Graphic Design/Accounting Teacher Kevin Root and his students print the posters.
He said new or updated entries can be submitted to Root at rootkm@hoopeston.k12.il.us with the subject line "Hall of Champions."
Klaber said graduates are asked to send a current picture of themselves, preferably showing themselves at their job, and a very short description of what they're doing, i.e. attending college, in the military or in the workforce.