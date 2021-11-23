Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber had some good news to report at last week's Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
Klaber reported that the high school had a 95 percent graduation rate on the Illinois Interactive Report Card for the 2020-21 school year.
Klaber credited all of the district schools and their staffs for helping to make this a reality.
"Huge shout out to not just our school, but the district as well, because anytime a kid graduates it's not just because of just the high school, it's because of all the way pre-k on up," he said. "Hoopeston reported a 95 percent graduation rate through last year. If you compare that around the county, we are the top. That is an outstanding credit to all of our staff, all of our students and our community for that."
While he celebrated the success, Klaber also cautioned that there is still work to be done.
Klaber said the Illinois Interactive Report Card shows that the district's freshmen on-track rate is down.
He said this is understandable due to the amount of instructional time students have lost in the last few years due to the pandemic.
"Obviously it's to be expected," Klaber said. "We had some kids who hadn't been in school for quite some time and remote was a challenge for them."
Even so, Klaber remained positive about getting those students back on track.
"We are making credits up rapidly through Project Success, which we are so happy that is now back up and running and has gained back funding," he said. "So we had a lot of students gaining credits back this summer."
In other business, Maple Principal Suzi Root reported that Maple's Building Leadership Team has started work on their school improvement plan.
"This is the type of plan that takes a whole year of planning," she said.
Currently, Root said they gathering input from stakeholders and have targeted five areas they are going to work on: English Language Arts (ELA), Math, Special Education ELA, attendance and social-emotional learning.
At their next meeting, Root said the team will start laying out their goals and start adding in all of the action items they need to move forward.
Root said this will be a three-year improvement plan.