Danville, Ill. - The Vermilion County Health Department will be offering a MODERNA Booster Clinic at the Health Department on Nov. 4 from 9-11 a.m.
You must make an appointment through our registration link. https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c8c3a600-204e-467c-9fcb-345bedba0012
If someone cannot make their appointment online, they can call the health department at 217-431-2662. They will not take any walk-ins for booster shots. They will honor Moderna second doses if they received their Moderna first dose at the department’s Oct. 7 clinic. The department will not be doing any first dose vaccines at this clinic.
The department is partnering with DACC for booster-only clinics on Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 at the Bremer Conference Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. IEMA/IDPH Mobile teams will be administering the vaccines and they should be bringing all three types of vaccines for BOOSTERS ONLY. Registration is not required for the DACC clinics, and walk-ins are welcome.
Anyone interested can also call OSF, Carle, local pharmacies, or possibly private providers to receive a booster – it is advised to call or go to their websites to see what vaccine they have or if you can receive a vaccine through them. Some pharmacies take appointments online only.
Please bring your vaccination cards to all locations.
Eligibility for Boosters includes:
- For Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended greater than or equal to 6 months after completion of an mRNA primary series, in the same risk groups for whom CDC recommended a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech, under FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. The Moderna booster dose is a smaller 50 microgram dose.
- CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a 50-mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series,
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a 50- mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series.
- Additionally, CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a 50- mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a 50- mcg booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
For Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, , a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 18 years and older, greater than or equal to 2 months after receipt of the initial Janssen dose, under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
As a reminder, the ACIP recommended a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine September 24, 2021. Those recommendations are as follows:
- CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- Additionally, CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters.
- people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer- BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.