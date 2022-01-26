The Hoopeston Area Board of Education heard about how district teachers and administrators are working together to deal with the issues related to the pandemic during last week's board meeting.
Hoopeston Education Association President Rachel Gillins how staff members and administrators are working together to cope with that stress.
"We know the staff shortages are affecting all our buildings," she said.
Gillins said the effects of these shortages have wide-ranging impacts that go beyond just the classroom the sub would be teaching in.
"A lack of subs doesn't just affect the immediate classroom for the teacher that's absent," she said. "It affects the entire building because you're pulling paraprofessionals or ESPs [Education Support Professionals] or our administrators, who have stepped in to fill so many sub roles, and that just affects everybody."
Even so, Gillins said, staff members are still willing to work together to overcome these difficulties.
"One thing that we all felt as a unit was that people are still willing to work together," she said. "People are feeling very tired, but nobody is feeling like all the work is put on their shoulders. That everybody is willing to work together to make it happen. We have been very lucky in that all of our administrators have worked really hard to make sure that we still are getting our planning periods, that roles are covered every minute they possibly can. And, on top of that, the secretaries in each building are going above and beyond to keep things afloat."
Gillins said despite all of the hardships they are facing, people are willing to work together.
"While COVID and student absences are hard and not having people who can come into our rooms and fill positions is affecting staff morale, affecting work loads, but people are willing to work together," she said. "We have a phenomenal staff, we have phenomenal building relationship where everybody's willing to do what they have to do to get the job done. I think that's a really big testament to the relationships between each building's administrators and staff members."
John Greer Principal Dan Walder spoke about the impact that COVID-19 has had on students at his school.
He said the school has had 77 positive cases, up from 21 in the previous year, as of Jan. 20.
Walder said that students have lost a significant amount of cumulative classroom instruction time due to being out because of exposure to or testing positive for COVID-19.
"There are over 4,000 missed days of instruction this year," he said. "The biggest pieces of those come from school closure and exclusion combined. The effect of COVID on education is unfathomable and that sums it up. There is no solution at this point."
Even with these losses in instructional time, Walder said he expects the state will still hold school districts responsible assessment for learning outcomes.
"If I was a classroom teacher, I would throw up my hands and I would say 'I am doing the best I can with what I have and I'm going to sleep every night and try not to worry about it and I'll let my principal go ahead and lose the sleep.'"
Walder said that he likes that the amount of exclusion time for kids has been dropped to five days, but spoke about the drawbacks that come along with that move.
"What that has done, obviously, is accelerate the in, the out, the in, the out, and that has increased the amount of work on teachers, constantly trying to provide work for kids," he said. "It's just overwhelming. They cannot do it. So, at some point, while I don't like this to come out of my mouth, we lower expectations and we do the best that we can."
Walder echoed what Gillins said about the staff members working together.
"Everybody simply needs to be thanked," he said. "I have not heard any groaning, griping or complaining in a long, long time. People are simply doing what they have to do to help each other out and to make it through. And, by far, this year is much more stressful than last year. We anticipated it would be back to normal, didn't we? We won't think about next year."
Middle School Principal Michael Blacketer also echoed Gillins' sentiments when it came to the teamwork staff members have shown this year.
"In the Middle School, they've been nothing short of amazing," he said. "The teachers, the parapros, they've stepped to get whatever needs to get done done. Never questioning it. They've been phenomenal."
The board approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to employ Courtney Nicholls as Office Secretary at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of January 11, 2022.
- Action to approve Alisa Young as Technology Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of January 3, 2022.
- Action to approve the transfer of Karen Smith from Secretary to Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of December 14, 2021.
- Action to approve the resignation of Mary Morgan as Personal Aide at Maple Elementary School with an effective date of January 12, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Jacy Rush as 2nd Grade Teacher at Maple Elementary School at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
- Action to approve the retirement of Pamela Patterson as Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area High School at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
- Action to approve the retirement of Jane Long as Paraprofessional at Maple Elementary School at the end of the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of May 25, 2022.
- Action to approve the following volunteers pending approved background checks for the 2021-22 school year:
Natosha Menschel - Mentoring Program
Ashley Powell - HS Cheer
Nate Allison - Soccer
The board also took the following actions during the meeting:
- The board approved the Marching Cornjerkers' trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. in December 2022.
- Approved the overnight stay of the HAHS Cheer Team for the IHSA Sectional
Competitive Cheer Competition in Lockport, Illinois, on Jan. 29.
- Approved the purchase of a DELL EMC Storage Array from SHI for $20,089.19.
- Approved a quote from Frontier for $39,925.00 for the expansion of the
telecommunication system within the district. The cost of the project will be covered with ESSER III funds. ESSER funds are funds provided to school districts to help them safely reopen and sustain safe operations in the face of COVID-19.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the idea for this project, which will see telephones installed in every classroom, came out of the district's strategic planning meeting.
He said he doesn't have a timeline as to when the phones will arrive or when the project will be completed.
- Approved the purchase of flexible student desks for $24,628 from Lakeshore Learning. The cost of the furniture will be covered by ESSER III funds.
Richardson was asked what the district will do with the furniture it is replacing.
He said the district will reach out to neighboring school districts to see if they need any of the furniture and, if they do, the district provide it to them.
"What we're not going to do is we're not going to store it," he said. "They will be recycled, repurposed, to other districts."
He added that the district will also reach out to churches, daycares and other programs in the area that might be able to use them.
- The board approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for one 71 passenger school bus exceeding $25,000.
- The board approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for classroom and cafeteria furniture exceeding $25,000.
- The board approved a request for design and specification creation for restroom upgrades at Maple and John Greer.
- The board approved the purchase of LU Interactive Learning board at John Greer for $32,500. The purchase will be covered by ESSER III funds.
- Approved the purchase of 250 ALEKS program licenses in the amount of $45,000. The purchase will be covered by ESSER III funds.
- During the administrator reports section of the meeting, Maple Principal Suzi Root took a moment to praise the efforts of staff members who help with contact tracing efforts.
"I want to say a huge thank you to my office staff. When we have to do contact tracing all three of them jump in to help immediately," she said.
Root also praised Denise Bray, the district's director of transportation, for her work with contact tracing.
"I know she's not on the front scenes of all the contact tracing, but we have a lot of contact tracing that we have to do on those buses," she said.
Root said she was in contact with Bray during the board meeting to handle contact tracing efforts that would need to be handled by the next morning.
"Huge shout out to her, too," Root said. "I know she does a lot behind the scenes."
- Richardson, speaking for High School Principal John Klaber who was unable to attend the meeting, announced that the annual Sweetheart Dinner for area senior citizens in February has been canceled.