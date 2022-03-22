ONARGA – Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners met on March 8, 2022 at the Onarga Extension Office. The group has a fundraiser scheduled at the IGA in Paxton on Saturday April 23. They will be cooking pork chops from 10 am to 2 pm. A plant share is also planned with plants being supplied by members of the group. Plants are free but donations will be accepted. All members of the group are encouraged to be on hand to help.
Master Gardening classes were conducted throughout the winter and we have three new interns that will be joining the group. From Paxton we have William Hauck and from Watseka we have sisters Erika and Tracy. They will be doing intern projects in Watseka and Onarga. FIMG is very happy to welcome these young people to our group.
Master Gardeners from Unit 13 will be visiting Sunrise/Woldhuis Greenhouses located in the Grant Park, IL area on April 22. This greenhouse is on seven acres and has 220,000 square feet of growing space and has become a yearly event to take Unit 13 Master Gardeners on a buying spree. Hours will be announced soon.
Erin Harper our Horticulture Educator will be leaving us the end of April. She will be going to Stevens County in Georgia as an Extension Agent. She has been a real asset to our group and Georgia will be gaining a terrific educator.
The group did a landscaping project with the Onarga Library, and they are planning to make the project more educational to the public by adding labels to identify the plants. The members working on the project are Mary and Dick Dickinson, John Conrad, and Donna Sider.
A letter was sent by the group to area libraries detailing what programs are available to the public. As a result, many programs are being planned at the libraries. Hoopeston Library will have a program March 31 at 1 pm on Seed Starting and on April 11 at 1pm Beginning Gardening. Oakwood Library will have a program at 10 am April 30 on Vegetable Gardening. Watseka Library will have a program on Herb Gardening during the week of March 21 and if interested contact the library for date and time.
A workshop for 4-H will be held at the Onarga Office on Sunday March 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm and the topic will be Preparing Vegetables for Fairs and Growing Herbs.
Master Gardener’s next meeting will be April 12 at 10 am at the Onarga Extension Office. If you have any questions about Master Gardener activities contact Larry Haigh at the office in Onarga 815-268-4051.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Ford-Iroquois County office 815-268-4051. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.