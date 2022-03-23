Hoopeston Area High School students and staff were encouraged to try something different during last week’s “Try Something New Day” PBIS celebration.
Speaking during last week’s Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting, High School Principal John Klaber said students had the chance to try activities such as tie-dyeing shirts and playing stock market games during the celebration.
“The kids had a lot of fun with that,” he said. “It’s fun to see some of our kids come out of their shells and try some different things.”