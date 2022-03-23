The Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved a request for proposals (RFP) for the sale of the Honeywell property during last week's meeting.
Superintendent Robert Richardson explained the RFP process.
He said he will work with the district's attorney to draw up the paperwork for the RFP.
Richardson said the lawyer will draw up the bid specifications and these will be advertised.
Acting Board President Rich Eisemann said this action won't lock the district into any kind of action regarding the property.
"We're not locking ourselves into a commitment of any kind whatsoever," he said.
Honeywell school closed in 2016 and was demolished a few years later leaving a vacant lot.
In other business:
- High School Principal John Klaber announced that the Hoopeston Fire Department would be presenting the prom crash scene at the school again April 22, the day before prom.
Klaber said they do this every three or four years and the presentation includes a mock crash scene as well as speakers such as the coroner and members of the fire department.
He said Carle also uses the presentation as part of their training program.
"It's a very eye-opening event for our kids," he said.
- Klaber also announced that the high school graduation will take place on May 14 and will be outside again this year.
- Curriculum Director Michelle White informed the board that the district had conducted its final Building Your Village program on March 3.
She said it was the best-attended of the four programs that had been presented this school year.
White said the topic was self-care for parents.
She said they are looking at changing how the program is presented for next year.
"We sat and kind of reflected and, while it was a great experience and a lot of the families that attended attended multiple session, so I know that they enjoyed it, we will be exploring some virtual opportunities for next year," White said. "The thought is that will maybe boost participation if they don't have to leave their home."
She said doing it in a more virtual fashion might also help people remain anonymous and that might encourage more parents to seek out help.
"Maybe that will help to boost our numbers," White said.
- Richardson announced the district's Golden Ruler Award winners for 2022: Jodie Havens, speech language pathologist at Maple; Robin Eighner, school psychologist at John Greer; Mary Schoonover, special education teacher at the Middle School; Karlie Johnson, High School social worker; and Denise Bray, Hoopeston Area Transportation Director.
He said they will receive their awards during a banquet at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in April.
- An action item to approve a furniture bid was tabled by the board.
The board approved the following items:
- Action to approve HAMS Student Council overnight stay in Springfield Illinois to attend the 63rd Annual State Convention for Illinois Association of Junior High Student Councils on April 22-23.
- Action to approve the quote from Accu-Tech Security for 5 new Aiphones and video master stations for $10,483.
- Action to approve pay request from Kinsale Contracting Group, Inc. for the asbestos removal in the John Greer tunnels for $18,900 paid for with ESSER III funds.
- Action to approve pay request from Kinsale Contracting Group, Inc. for the phase 1 asbestos removal at Hoopeston Area Middle School for $55,800 paid for with ESSER III funds.
- Action to approve contract with Upchurch group to design restroom renovations at Maple and John Greer. Project is approved to be paid for with ESSER III funds.
- The board also approved a bid for the construction of a cafeteria addition and air handler project.
Richardson said the bid is from Schomburg & Schomburg Construction for $2,958,804.
He said the projects will be funded through Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSR) funds with the cafeteria expansion project being funded by ESSR 2 and the air handler project coming out of ESSR 3 funds.
- Action to approve RFP for the sale of the Honeywell School Property.
The board approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to employ Chelsi Pickett pending an approved background check as Paraprofessional at Maple Elementary School with an effective date of March 28, 2022.
- Action to employ Maria Alvarado pending an approved background check as Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of March 28, 2022.
- Action to approve Felipe Martinez pending an approved background check as Assistant Football Coach at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of February 23, 2022.
- Action to approve Felipe Martinez pending an approved background check as Track Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of February 25, 2022.
- Action to employ Allison Mann as Assistant Volleybal1 Coach at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of February 28, 2022.
- Action to employ Allison Mann as 7th Grade Volleybal1 Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of February 28, 2022.
- Action to employ Amanda Merrill as Bus Aide at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11with an effective date of February 28, 2022.
- Action to employ Keighlee Brant pending proper licensure as 5th Grade Special Education teacher at John Greer Elementary School for the 2022-2023 School year.
- Action to employ Kayla Foster pending proper licensure as Kindergarten Teacher at Maple Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Action to employ Zachary Colleen as Part-Time Computer Technician Assistant at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 with an effective date of March 17, 2022.
Action to employ Glenn Brewer as High School Math Summer School Teacher effective June 6, 2022.
- Action to employ Rebecca Baird as High School English Summer School Teacher effective June 6, 2022.
- Action to approve Non-Tenured Teachers as presented for employment for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Action to approve Kelsey Cappellano, Middle School Math Teacher, Nicholas Dziadosz, High School English Teacher; Robert Gossett, Maple Physical Education Teacher; Jayde Gress, John Greer Elementary Teacher; Jennifer Gaddis, John Greer Elementary Teacher; Richard Harbaeck, Middle School 6th Grade Teacher; Audrey Price, Middle School Math Teacher; Jennifer Robinson, John Greer Special Education Teacher, and Chelsea Ziegler, John Greer Physical Education Teacher for tenure.
- Action to approve Tenured Teachers as presented for employment for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Action to approve the resignation of Charles Miller as Band Director of Grades 4-6 at John Greer Elementary School at the end of the 2021-2022 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Danielle Birch as Long Term Agricultural Education Teacher Substitute at Hoopeston Area High School at the end of the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
Action to approve the resignation of Nic Dziadosz as English Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School at the end of the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Jana Fesser as 7th Grade History Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School at the end of the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Jana Fesser as Student Council Advisor at Hoopeston Area Middle School at the end of the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Taylor Haskins as RtI Paraprofessional at John Greer Elementary School at the end of the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2022.
- Action to approve the resignation of Jerud VanDyke as Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of March 11, 2022.
- Action to approve the following volunteers pending approved background checks for the 2021-22 school year: Lee Cox - High School Softball
- Action to approve the employment of the following individuals as temporary Summer 2022 Computer employees effective May 16, 2022: Katie Flannery, Rain Hillard and Andrea Glotzbach.
- The board approved also approved employing the following district administrators: Maple Principal Suzi Root, John Greer Principal Dan Walder, Curriculum Coordinator Michelle White, Middle School Principal Michael Blacketer, Assistant Middle School Principal Katie Coulter, High School Principal John Klaber and Assistant High School Principal Kim Hutzel.
Richardson said the board will vote on contracts and salary increases related to the administrators at the April meeting.
- The board also approved the dismissal of several long-term substitute teachers during the meeting.
Richardson said the district has several long-term substitute teachers because the district couldn't find a certified teacher to fill these positions.
He said the dismissal of the substitutes is not because of anything the substitutes have done.
"We greatly appreciate their efforts," he said. "Some of these we have hired back year-after-year."
Richardson said personnel are hired as long-term substitutes when they are teaching a subject they are not certified in.
He said after a person is dismissed this year the district can hire them back next year if it can't find a certified teacher for a position.
Richardson said the district is required to at least seek out a certified person to fill a position before filling it with a long-term substitute.
He said he has spoken with each of the long-term substitutes and thanked them for their service and explained the reason for their dismissal.
Richardson said this is just procedural and many of the substitutes have gone through this process before.
He said he encouraged them to watch the district's website for job openings and if they see an opening to apply for it.
Richardson said several of the substitutes are working on their education degrees, so they could be a full-time teacher for the district in the future.
These board approved the following:
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Maria Baldwin long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Alexis Cade long-term substitute Maple Grade School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Heather Cloud long-term substitute Maple Grade School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Benjamin Cravens long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Karen Eighner long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Carolyn Eyrich-Mastin long-term substitute John Greer Grade School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Erin Fruhling long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Terry Griffith long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Kevin Heiser long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Christy Lee long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Anna Lowery long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Allison Mann long-term substitute Hoopeston Area High School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Desi Martin long-term substitute Maple Grade School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Lea Morgan long-term substitute Maple Grade School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Marcella Noel long-term substitute Hoopeston Area High School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Mara Sutton long-term substitute Maple Grade School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Action to adopt the resolution “The dismissal of a professional educator licensed (“PEL”) employee for want of licensure Dustin Wells long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.