St. Joseph-Ogden's Jacob Kern and McGwire Atwood shared medalist recognition with matching 43s at Willow Pond Golf Course Aug. 26 in Rantoul as the Spartans eased to a nine-hole triangular win with a 178 score against Fisher's 217 and Hoopeston Area's 222. Maddux Carter and Logan Smith weren't far behind their Spartans teammates, as each boy shot a 46. The runner-up Bunnies' best outputs were Jacob Reynolds' 49 and Max Bruggman's 53, while the third-place Cornjerkers' leaders were Wyatt Eisenmann at 50 and Payton Armstrong at 53.
Milford’s Adin Portwood notched a medalist-earning 45 at Hubbard Trail Country Club Aug. 30 and guided the Bearcats to a 201-215-233 nine-hole triangular victory versus host Hoopeston Area and Schlarman. The Cornjerkers’ Wyatt Eisenmann wasn’t far behind Portwood with a 47, and Hoopeston Area also received a 55 from Payton Armstrong and a 56 from Trenton Betka.
Two Hoopeston Area golfers competed individually in a nine-hole event at Hubbard Trail Country Club: Kylie Brown, who shot 58, and Taylor Page, who carded 72.