The Complex 2022 Skate Jam will be presented from noon-10 p.m. Saturday at the McFerren Park Civic Center in Hoopeston.
The event will raise money for the Hoopeston Skate Park Project.
The Skate Jam will feature a variety of activities for the whole family.
Four bands will perform from noon-10 p.m. and DJ Blaze will be on-hand from noon-10 p.m.
There will be a bags tournament with sign-ups at noon and bags will fly at 1 p.m.
Tru Skateboards Team from Effingham will be present during the celebration from 5-10 p.m. to provide demonstrations for kids and adults.
Bounce houses will be provided by Wear Em’ Out.
Face painting will be provided by Baby Blessings 3D-4D.
The Skate Jam will also feature a variety of vendors for shopping and a plethora of food choices for visitors.
This will be an alcohol-free event.
All proceeds from the celebration will go towards the Hoopeston Skate Park Project. For more information about the skate jam or the skate park project, contact April Jones at 217-504-1335.