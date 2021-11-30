Rossville, IL – First Responders Children’s Foundation, (the national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to the families of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty), in partnership with Rossville Police, recently announced the kickoff of the 2021 Toy Express program, which provides first responder families and children in first responder communities nationwide, with free toys that bring holiday cheer.
The program provides a personal way to show gratitude to uniformed heroes and their families — and it has a profound impact on the communities in which they serve. Due to a rise in line of duty deaths (or LODD’s) in 2021, FRCF has expanded its focus on families of first responders who have died in the line of duty and communities that have faced significant hardship.
Despite being launched amidst a flurry of supply chain issues, this year’s Toy Express is moving full steam ahead as the Foundation and its valued partners SB Projects, CSX, SERVPRO, Mattel, Hess Toy Trucks, Good360, and Toys for Tots all work with Total Quality Logistics (the largest privately held freight brokerage firm in the nation) to ensure free toys get delivered to children across Rossville during a most challenging holiday delivery season. https://1strcf.org/toy-express/
“First Responders and their families have endured significant hardships this year, and the social and emotional impact it’s had on them is immeasurable,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Keeping that top of mind has strengthened our commitment to delivering toys and joy this Christmas. Any individual or business can join us in that commitment by texting TOY to 24365.”
Last year, Toy Express impacted 346 cities across America. In total, it reached 102 police departments, fire departments and hospitals. This year its reach will double. In 2020, 378 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. In 2021, the number has already reached 424. Fire departments have also seen an increase in LODD’s. There were 96 in all of 2020, but in 2021, that number has already reached 119.
The Toy Express program and its partners have made it possible for the children of our community to receive toys after the Christmas parade that starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The gifts will be given out at the Village of Rossville office after the parade.
The need this year is significant. Any business or individual can hop on the virtual Toy Express and buy a toy for families that have lost a first responder this year — https://give.1strcf.org/campaign/toy-express/c302851 — donations can also be made by texting TOY to 24365.
First Responders Children’s Foundation established Toy Express with generous toy donations of toys from Mattel and American Girl such as 18” American Girl dolls and Mattel Hot Wheels® and Matchbox® cars and. Additional sponsors include SB Projects, CSX, SERVPRO, Wilbert Funeral Services, Hess Toy Trucks, I Run 4 Movement, Melissa & Doug, LLC, Toys for Tots, Good360, SoundOff Signal, JP Morgan Chase, The Toy Foundation, Jazwares, Creata and Total Quality Logistics. In addition, generous individuals across the nation are helping bring holiday cheer to first responder families by making donations of toys and money.
For 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF