First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) will celebrate National Financial Literacy Month in April with a book drive and financial literacy outreach in each of its financial centers throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, including at 323 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. Financial centers will collect books of any type from April 18-30, to be donated to local organizations in the community such as schools, libraries and churches.
“Financial literacy is the foundation for a thriving community and economic stability,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “Education is so important that we established it as a key pillar in our ALIVE strategy to help support the needs of low- to moderate-income communities. That’s why we are so proud to work with local organizations in each of our communities to promote literacy, and specifically financial literacy, for everyone.”
First Financial’s ALIVE strategy provides Access to banking services and capital, Lending in communities, Investments in local activities, Inclusion and empowerment, Volunteering of time, and Education through the facilitation of financial literacy.
At each of its financial centers, First Financial is also providing a list of books and articles that support growth in financial literary for all ages. From “Bunny Money” for elementary students, to “The Total Money Makeover” for adults, the list of 11 titles will be helpful to people regardless of whether they’re saving in a piggy bank or managing credit card debt.
Books that are dropped off at First Financial during the financial center book drive will be collected and given to community organizations at the completion of the campaign. A list of financial centers is available online at bankatfirst.com.
