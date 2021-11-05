Vermilion County’s annual holiday kick off, the Festival of Trees, will be returning to the David S. Palmer Arena Nov. 13–17.
This year the event is being presented by Balloons Over Vermilion NFP, a local not-for- profit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of families and young people in our communities.
They are excited to return the event to the community and once again transform the arena to a holiday wonderland with beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, the smell of gingerbread wafting through the air, the excitement experienced in the kids craft area and escape room, a packed raffle house and wonderful entertainment throughout the event.
The schedule of events is as follows:
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH
Breakfast with Santa – 9:00-10:30 AM – Tickets $15
Cheers to you Bingo – 6:30-9:00 PM – Tickets $25
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH
Princess Tea Party – 10:00 AM-NOON – Tickets $15
Family Bingo – 5:00PM – 7:00 PM – Tickets $15
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH
Ladies Luncheon – 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM – Tickets $40
Olaf and Friends Sweet Extravaganza – 6:00PM – 7:30PM – Tickets $15
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH
Cheers to you Bingo #2 – 6:00-8:30 PM – Tickets $25
Special Event details available at festivaloftreesdanville.com
Special Event details available at festivaloftreesdanville.com
Tickets may be purchased in-person at the box office ticket window or by phone at 217-431-2424. They may be purchased online at festivaloftreesdanville.com palmerarena.com/boxoffice/
There are still plenty of opportunities to be a part of the Festival of Trees. Sponsor a 7’ or 4.5’ tree, wreath or special event. Volunteer sign-up is now available through the volunteer portal on festivaloftreesdanville.com.