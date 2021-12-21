A new FedEx Ground distribution center will be built in Danville.
The 217,000 square-foot facility will be operational in the fall of 2022.
The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. FedEx Ground also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager, and other positions.
The company said the site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.
“Danville has always been a transportation and logistics hub and we’re thrilled that FedEx has chosen to bolster that capacity!” says Danville Mayor Rickey Williams. “The hundreds of new, good-paying jobs and additional shipping options will be a huge boon for our citizens, businesses, and our community. We welcome FedEx and thank you for investing in Danville!”
Tim Dudley, CEO of Vermilion Advantage adds, “It’s always a great day in Danville and Vermilion County when an announcement like this takes place! We are pleased a global leader like FedEx sees the value in our community and chose to investment here. The economic impact to our region is unlimited.”