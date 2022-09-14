Farm Family Pic 1.jpg

The Chesnut family of rural Ridge Farm: from left, Gavin, Colin, Alan, Leesa, Lewis and Blake.

 Provided by Ashlyn Veehoeven

The willingness to work hard appears to be in the blood for the Chesnut family. The children of Alan and Leesa Chesnut are known for their ability to give it their all when working on the family farm or for neighboring farmers. Two of them, who are in high school, have farmland that they rent.

Dad Alan answers the questions in our latest installment.

