Vermilion County Farm Bureau will hold its 103rd Annual Meeting on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Beef House Banquet Center in Covington, IN. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 pm (IL time), with dinner beginning at 6:00 pm.
During the registration period, members will have the opportunity to bid on items in the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation’s Silent Auction. The silent auction items are listing on the organization’s website (www.vcfb.info) and those not able to attend the meeting can submit a bid. The foundation is also conducting a raffle, with the winners’ names to be drawn that evening. These fundraisers help support the Ag in the Classroom program in Vermilion County.
The business portion of the evening will include recognition of the Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, Farm Bureau Spokesperson of the Year, and the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award winner.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Tom Lillard. He has spent his entire 19-year career on patrol, including time with the Special Enforcement Team working to curb the meth and opioid crisis in east central Illinois.
Tickets are required for the event, and are $15 for farming “M” members, $20 for A+ members, and $25 for associate “A” members. They can be purchased at the Farm Bureau office, with a deadline to purchase tickets by Wednesday, November 24. The Farm Bureau office is located in the Vermilion County Center for Agriculture, 1905-C U.S. Route 150 at Henning Road, Danville.
For more information about the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, contact the Farm Bureau office at (217) 442-8713.