The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) is requesting Proposals from experienced and efficient specialty Mechanical and Architectural contractors to support Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) projects in Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion County areas for the 2022 program year dates of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.
The scope of work includes air-sealing building structural bypasses, insulating attic and walls, replacing heating and cooling systems, and making incidental repairs related to the program.
In some cases, specific professional certification or training may be required for eligibility to participate in the program as an installer. At a minimum, contractors will be required to agree to adhere to performance standards that meet the requirements of state and federal funding agencies.
A virtual informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. All contractors interested in submitting a proposal must contact our office at 217-554-9149 or kkyle@comaction.org by 1:00 p.m. September 3, 2021, to register their company name and submit a Notification of Interest form. ECICAA will disseminate proposal packets, including a Statement of Contractor’s Qualification form to be completed and submitted by the contractor electronically to kkyle@comaction.org.
ECICAA is an equal opportunity employer; small, minority and women owned businesses are encouraged to apply.