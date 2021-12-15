Danville, IL - The East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) as administrator
of the Household Water Assistance Program in Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion Counties, is
pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their water
and waste water assistance.
The program began December 1, 2021, for all income-eligible households. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022, on the same application as Energy Assistance (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)) for Program Year 2022. Benefits are only availablemonce for water and once for wastewater/sewer, per household, from December 1, 2021, through August 31, 2023, or as funds are available. Households in need are encouraged to apply on their Energy Assistance application.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the Energy Assistance (LIHEAP and PIPP) and Water Assistance (LIHWAP) Programs. The Water Assistance program is categorically eligible with LIHEAP and PIPP so if you qualify for Energy Assistance you automatically qualify for the Water Assistance Program. As of December 1, 2021, there will be an option to accept a one-time payment to your water and wastewater utility providers. The 30-day income guidelines for Energy Assistance are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household.
The guidelines are as follows:
1-$2,147, 2-$2,903, 3-$3,660, 4-$4,417.
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with water and wastewater bills, reconnection of water service, as well as water bill arrearages.
Applications will be taken at all ECICAA office locations.
In addition to applying for LIHEAP, which requires proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application and proof of Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members, at least one household member must be a US citizen.
Water Assistance (LIHWAP) also requires a copy of a current water and wastewater (sewer) bill and proof that water and wastewater are included in the rent and that the tenant is responsible for the water services.
Applications will be taken at all East Central Illinois Community Action Agency Offices (listed below) and via mail.
FORD COUNTY, ILLINOIS OFFICE LOCATION: 101 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, Illinois
Office Hours: 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office Number: 217-497-2979* -FAX: 217-442-0657
IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS OFFICE LOCATION: 219 N. Central Street, Gilman,
Illinois; Office Hours: 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office Number: 815-707-5001* - FAX: 217-442-0657
VERMILION COUNTY, ILLINOIS OFFICE LOCATION: 56 North Vermilion Street,
Danville, Illinois; Office Hours: 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office
Number: 217-554-9100 - FAX: 217-442-0657
To submit an application, you MUST submit ALL documentation required:
1. Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period
beginning with the date of application.
2. Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number
(ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still
apply and East Central Illinois Community Action Agency will advise
accordingly.
3. A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
4. Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.
5. A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the
monthly rental amount and landlord contact.
Please call East Central Illinois Community Action Agency 217-554-9100 for further questions.