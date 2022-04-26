Danville Area Community College’s Career & Employment Services will hold two separate Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4 from 9AM-1PM. (Rain dates are May 10 & 11) The DACC Drive-Thru Job Fairs will be held in DACC’s front parking lot at 2000 East Main St., Danville, IL.
Students, alumni, and community members are welcome to attend this FREE Job Fair. Attendees should bring resumes. Walk ups are also welcome.
Tuesday, May 3rd Drive Thru Job Fair is for:
· Manufacturing
· Warehouse
· Union Trade companies
Wednesday May 4th Drive Thu Job Fair is for:
· Healthcare
· Hospitality
· Staffing Agencies
· Other companies
Employers participating at the Drive-Thru Job Fairs will include:
Tuesday, May 3:
AutoZone, Carpenters Local #243, Danville Metal Stamping, Danville NECA-IBEW Electrical Apprenticeship Program/Joe Stezler, Dawson Logistics, Henneman Engineering-Industrail Technology Group, Laborers Local #703, Master Guard/Flex-gate, Marines, McLane, MH Equipment, Pepsico/Quaker, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #157, Sygma, Teasdale Foods, Tk Crankshaft, TK Dynamic Component, Todd Smith Laborers Local 703, Tru-Flex, Watchfire, U.S. Air Force, Viscofan.
Wednesday, May 4:
Accolade, Always Caring, CARLE, Carmack Car Capitol, CDI, Cris Rural Mass Transit, Crosspoints Human Services, DCFS Central and Southern, Eagle Pride Services Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Heritage Health Hoopeston, Hub City Media, IDOT, IL. Dept Children Family Services, Jimmy John’s, Kickapoo Adventures, Liberty Village/Hawthorn Inn, McDonalds, Menards, METCAD 9-1-1 Champaign County, Parks Livestock, ResCare, Spherion Staffing, Staff Quick, Trillium, U of I, VA, Vermilion County 9-1-1, Wal-Mart, Waters of Covington.
For more information call Kellie McBride at 217-443-8597, email kmcbride@dacc.edu or stop by the DACC Career Services Center at Cannon Hall, Room 213.