DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the questions have been persistent over the years. Even at church, people would ask him when Danville would be getting its new casino.
Williams can now answer them: Early next year.
The Illinois Gaming Board on Thursday approved a preliminary finding of suitability for the casino to be built on the Vermilion County community’s east side. The project will create 300 full-time jobs and pump millions of dollars into the local economy, officials say.
“That has made me crazy,” Williams said of the constant questions about the casino’s arrival. “My dad is saying, ‘People are asking me.’ I said, ‘I promise you, when I find out, the council will know and you will know” and everyone will know, Williams joked.
He said 12 to 13 years ago, he didn’t think a Danville casino would become a reality, and said he wasn’t sure if he even supported one.
But he now believes “the benefits will far outweigh any consequences we will have.”
A groundbreaking ceremony will tentatively be held at the site, 204 Eastgate Drive, in early April. From there, it will take about 11 months for the casino to be ready.
New York-based Wilmorite Management Group, operating as Danville Development LLC, will operate what will be known as the Golden Nugget Danville.
The gaming board’s preliminary approval of suitability is one step in the application process for an owner’s license to operate a casino.
The Golden Nugget Danville casino will include a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor; 500 slot machines; 14 table games; two restaurants, including a steakhouse; a sports book; and 650 surface parking spaces.
It will also offer online gaming and digital sports betting through Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.
Alderman Mike Puhr, a member of the steering committee, said the panel began interviewing applicants to develop a casino in 2019, the year legislators signed off on the state adding new facilities in six cities.
“Almost two years to the day, we were sitting in the Sears Tower waiting for a meeting of the gaming board, and COVID hit,” Puhr said, canceling the meeting and delaying the hearing and approval process. “It’s been two years of keeping our nose to the grindstone and making sure they had all the i’s dotted and the t’s crossed.”
He said Thursday’s vote is “such a relief.”
In Phase 1, the casino will be developed in an existing facility that years ago housed manufacturing for cosmetics-related items and later was an envelope factory.
Danville Development President Jim Wilmot said if the casino performs well enough, it could go to Phase 2, which would mean construction of a new building.
Wilmot said Williams was a tough negotiator on behalf of Danville.
“He put us through the ringer in this process,” he said. “He looked out for his city. He got a better deal than we gave to New York. He fought harder for his folks.”
In addition to the obvious side benefits of potentially luring additional restaurants, hotels and retail business to the area, the deal includes Danville Development providing an up-front investment of $1 million to the Danville Boys and Girls Club so it can add a teen center; $1 million to upgrade the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building; $1 million for the city’s riverfront project; a $100,000-a-year partnership with United Way to benefit various local nonprofits; $50,000 each for the police and fire departments; $50,000 in scholarships for Danville Area Community College; $50,000 to the Fischer Theatre and $50,000 for Vermilion Advantage, the county’s economic and workforce development agency.
Williams estimates the casino will provide a $4 million to $6 million shot in the arm to the community in the form of additional revenue and property, sales, and food and beverage taxes.
“Our entire budget is a little over $60 million,” Williams said. “That is huge for the city, and it is huge for Vermilion County.”
Williams expects the area will see what Danville is already starting to see with construction of the new Carle at the Riverfront medical campus: Residential and infrastructure improvements, “and I hear rumors of a couple of retail possibilities.”
Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley said the casino is going to benefit the entire area and bring people from Illinois, as well as Indiana.
“The best part is bringing more business to the east side,” Dudley said. “The east side is more of an industrial area.”
This might help bring in additional retail, tourist-type attractions to that area.
“The Wilmot family, I’ve met them,” Dudley said. “They’re really excited about coming to Danville. We’re very excited to have them involved. We need people that want to get involved in Danville. They’ve been really great to work with.”
Danville will have some competition, though, as a new $120,000 Hard Rock casino is being built in Terre Haute, Ind., about one hour southeast of Danville.
The Danville process has been a long one that was stalled over the years in part due to the resistance to the expansion of gambling.
Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said talks began in 2005 to possibly bring a casino to Danville, but legislators were resistant to expand outside of existing riverboat casinos.
“Every year, it seemed like I spent the month of May in Springfield lobbying and testifying,” Eisenhauer said. “There were highs and lows.”
He credited state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, as well as former legislators Bill Black and Rick Winkel, for battling on behalf of a Danville casino. He said Bennett and Marron were instrumental in getting the Legislature to allow Danville to submit a second application after the first developer, Haven Gaming, submitted a deficient application for the Danville site.
Williams said one thing the casino does is bring hope.
“I remember hearing about the riverboat when I was a kid. I’m 44 now. That was over three decades people have been hoping for and working toward this,” Williams said. “Even now, people are saying, ‘It’s never going to come. I’ll believe it when I see it.’”
He’s sure of one thing: “People will eat crow.”