The Danville Symphony Orchestra has announced that tickets for the 2022-2023 season are now on sale.

The landmark 55th season will feature four concerts, three of which will take place at the Fischer Theatre— with The Nutcracker Ballet at the larger Dick Van Dyke Auditorium—all led by Music Director Jeremy Swerling. It is also a landmark year as we say farewell, with our deepest thanks and gratitude, to Maestro Swerling, for the excellence he has brought to the orchestra and our community over three decades, a rare accomplishment and partnership for any symphony orchestra. We are glad he is still with us for this season, which will be as exciting as ever.

