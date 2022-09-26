The Danville Symphony Orchestra has announced that tickets for the 2022-2023 season are now on sale.
The landmark 55th season will feature four concerts, three of which will take place at the Fischer Theatre— with The Nutcracker Ballet at the larger Dick Van Dyke Auditorium—all led by Music Director Jeremy Swerling. It is also a landmark year as we say farewell, with our deepest thanks and gratitude, to Maestro Swerling, for the excellence he has brought to the orchestra and our community over three decades, a rare accomplishment and partnership for any symphony orchestra. We are glad he is still with us for this season, which will be as exciting as ever.
The season begins on October 15th at 7:30 pm with A Night in Paris, a concert of French-inspired light classics, Broadway, and cabaret music: Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Saint-Saëns’ La Bacchanale, Youkali and La Vie en Rose with vocalist Tania Arazi Coambs, the Overture to Gigi, Offenbach’s Can-Can, and Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs performed by Concertmaster Aaron Jacobs. The performance concludes with Gershwin’s audience favorite, An American in Paris. An add-on pre-concert event will
take place at 6pm that evening with music and drinks for season ticket holders. (Pre-concert event tickets available at the Fischer Theatre box office below.)
The DSO welcomes the Springfield Ballet Company back to town on Sunday, December 18th for another enchanting 3 p.m. matinée performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. As in the past, area children will join the dance company.
A classical concert at 7:30pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 will feature award-winning violinist Luke Hsu, performing American composer Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto. Mussorgsky’s famous Pictures at an Exhibition showcases the orchestra, complete with screen projections of the art that inspired him.
The season concludes Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. as Maestro Swerling conducts his final concert after 27 years with the DSO. This stunning performance of Broadway music will feature lyric baritone Robert Sims, who returns by popular demand to Danville.
“It has been an incredible run,” commented DSO Music Director Jeremy Swerling. “I could not be prouder of what the community, the musicians, and I have accomplished together over nearly three decades. It has been such a wonderful match of mutual goals, which is the key to any successful relationship. I will very much miss making great music with our professional musicians for Danville audiences, but I am also looking forward to a new chapter in my life.”
The DSO Board President Dean Crandall praised plans for the new season, echoing the rest the board: “We couldn’t be more excited about this concert season. The music will be as beautiful as ever, really transporting our audiences to extraordinary places. We are truly looking forward to this wonderful season and a continued bright future for the DSO as we form a task force to to fill Maestro Swerling’s exceptional shoes.”
Season tickets include the three concerts held at the Fischer Theatre; A Night in Paris, Pictures at an Exhibition, and Sims Sings Broadway! Prices for season tickets are $99/adults, $30/students. (Tickets for single concerts will also be available after October 1.) The Nutcracker will be sold separately a la carte: $35/$45. Tickets for all four concerts may be purchased at the Fischer Theatre Box Office, phone 217-213-6162 or online at fischertheatre.com.