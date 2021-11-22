November 30: Beginner’s Technology Classes. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all the beginner tips and tricks you need. This week’s class is on Microsoft Power Point. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
November 30: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It. Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 10 — 14.
November 30: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 1: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 1: Wednesday Craft Nights. Drop in for All Ages Crafts every Wednesday. Each week we have a different craft for you to work your creative muscles on. This week let’s make a Star Ornament. 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 2: Anything Tech for Teens: Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pens. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 3: Night of Lights Parade. Enjoy the magic of the Night of Lights Parade! Danville Public Library has a very special float in the parade this year. Be sure to come see us and so much more. Witness spectacular vehicles, floats, and Santa himself, all dressed up in a wardrobe of illumination! Downtown Danville at 6:00 p.m.
December 3: Senior Coffee Time: Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
December 4: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. November’s Challenge is “I am thankful for . . .” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Silly Acorn Magnet. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. Contest begins on November 1. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
For Your Convenience Mail Supplies Store: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost.
Holiday Used Book Sale: We have tables set up with used books for sale throughout the Holiday Season. Payment is a “pay what you want” donation at the Circulation Desk.
Homecoming Dress Giveaway: Come to the Teen Zone to choose a homecoming dress. Open to all Vermilion County students.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, The Goonies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Home Alone, Hotel Transylvania, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Inside Out, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Toy Story. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We’re starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: We are excited to provide this new service to our patrons. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we’ll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books and audiovisual materials, 217-477-5225 for children’s books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!