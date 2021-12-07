December 13 — December 18: Patron Appreciation Week. We want to thank YOU for your support over this past year! Drop in at any service desk for a goody bag full of special treats for you, our wonderful patrons. You’ll also enter you into a prize drawing.
December 13: Anime Club. Meeting every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and enjoy fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks will be provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 13: Preserving Family Recipes: How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions (December Genealogy Workshop) Just in time for the holidays, author and archivist Valerie J. Frey will be joining us via Zoom to present on preserving your family recipes. We’ll also have a “watch party” in the 2nd Floor Conference Room. 6:00 p.m. on Zoom or in the Conference Room. Register at bit.ly/DPL-Recipes
December 14: Beginner’s Technology Classes. Want to use a computer, but don’t know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all the beginner tips and tricks you need. This week’s class is on Google Suite. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
December 14: Teen Book Club. We will be having a meeting to discuss November’s subscription box book “Leviathan” by Scott Westerfeld, and do some fun activities! Anyone who has read the book is welcome to join. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 14: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-12.
December 14: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 15: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. In December we will be starting a new campaign, so it’s a great time for new players to join the group. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 15: Rules of the Road Class. Take your Rules of the Road Class at the Library! Due to COVID-19, classes are subject to cancellation. Pre-registration is required for all classes. Call to register at 217-477-5220. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room
December 15: Wednesday Craft Nights. Drop in for All Ages Crafts every Wednesday. Each week we have a different craft for you to work your creative muscles on. This week let’s make Rudolph. 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
December 16: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Using the Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
December 16: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet in the 2nd Floor Conference Room to decide on a restaurant and then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month we are discussing Murder at an Irish Christmas by Carlene O’Connor. 4:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room and beyond.
December 17: Senior Coffee Time: Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
December 18: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
December 18: Santa’s Story Time. Santa Clause has a story to tell. Children are invited to wear their pajamas, enjoy hot chocolate, and share their wish list with Santa. Saturday, December 18 at 1:30 in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. December’s Challenge is “Holiday Fun” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is a Dino Ornament. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children’s room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. December contest begins on December 1. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
For Your Convenience Mail Supplies Store: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost.
Holiday Used Book Sale: We have used books for sale throughout the Holiday Season. Payment is a “pay what you want” donation at the Circulation Desk.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, The Goonies, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Home Alone, Hotel Transylvania, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Inside Out, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause, and Toy Story.. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We’re starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: We are excited to provide this new service to our patrons. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we’ll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books and audiovisual materials, 217-477-5225 for children’s books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Pete the Cat Saves Christmas by Eric Litwin and James Dean on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Tween Subscription Book Box! Our December Box features Sal and Gabi Break the Universe by Carlos Hernandez. Subscription includes a Book Club Meeting in January. Supplies limited. Open to children aged 10-14. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-SalGabi. Funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
Wonder Garden Club: Amaryllis Bulbs. Plant an Amaryllis bulb and watch it grow. Have a beautiful bloom in 7 to 10 weeks! Visit tinyurl.com/DPL-DecemberGarden or call 217-477-5225. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library’s YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Teen Zone Hours: Monday — Thursday: 2:30 pm to 7:00 p.m. Friday: Closed Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.