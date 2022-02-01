Danville Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, February 2 and Thursday, February 3, 2022 in anticipation of inclement weather. The library plans to open with curbside service and computer lab access on Friday, February 4 at 9:00 a.m.
The Library offers many digital resources, including access to ebooks, 24/7 through their website. For more information, visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/e-collections/
