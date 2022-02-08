Danville Public Library will re-open its building for patron browsing on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. In person programming and public meeting room reservations will resume Monday, February 28, 2022.
“On behalf of the Library Board of Trustees and Library staff, I want to thank the community for their patience and understanding for our reduced services during the Omicron wave of the pandemic,” states Library Executive Director, Jennifer Hess. “We look forward to returning to our standard operations.”
The Library will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday, February 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Library will be open on Monday, February 21, President’s Day.
The Danville Library Foundation continues to offer used books for sale. Books, DVDs and CDs are available for purchase by a “pay what you can” donation.
The Library will continue to offer curbside pickup and/or home delivery. To reserve materials, a meeting room or to donate books, please call the library at 217-477-5220.
The Library recommends that patrons wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards while visiting the library. As a reminder, children age eleven or under are not to be left unattended in the library or on library grounds by caregivers. Children age eleven and under must be accompanied by a caregiver age sixteen or older.
The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org. The Library is open Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.