Danville Public Library will suspend building access to the public for browsing and programming beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

Patrons may continue to reserve items for curbside pick-up. Interlibrary loan craft kits will continue to be available. Items may be returned to the outside book drops. A temporary computer lab will be accessible in the first floor meeting room along with copy, print and fax services.

Curbside pickup and computer lab hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Curbside patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles, unlock their trunks and call 217-477-5227 when they arrive. Library staff will place the items in their trunks. All patrons utilizing the computer lab will be required to wear a mask. Equipment will be sanitized between uses. Patrons who cannot visit the library during curbside hours are encouraged to utilize the contactless home delivery option by calling 217-477-5227. Wi-fi is available 24/7 from the parking lot.

“An Evening with LeVar Burton,” on Thursday, January 6 at 6:00 p.m. will go on as scheduled over Zoom. The library will not host an in person watch party. Patrons are encouraged to register for this event by visiting: https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/event/an-evening-with-levar-burton/

Additional programming is available online through the library’s website.

As the COVD-19 situation evolves, staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as needed. The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.

