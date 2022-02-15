February 21: DPL Writer’s Group. Our group is open to writers of all kinds: poets, bloggers, fanfic writers, published, and unpublished. 4:00 p.m. on Zoom. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Writers
February 24: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) Let’s share a meal over Zoom and talk about Keepsake Crimes by Laura Childs. 4:30 on Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/DPL-BookClubFeb22
February 25: Create a Sprite Pattern. In this program patrons will learn how to create patterns that are used to create embroidery, cross-stitch, and Perler bead projects. 4:00 p.m. on Zoom https://bit.ly/DPL-Sprite
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We’re starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Mailing Supplies: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost to cover supplies.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Winter Reading Program for all Ages: Cozy up with a good book this winter. Our Winter Reading Program runs from December 20, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.