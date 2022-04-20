Survey: Danville Public Library is looking for your input to gain insights about the many programs and services offered through the Library. Whether you have a library card or not, we’d love to hear from you. The survey should take no more than 10 minutes. We appreciate your input! Visit surveymonkey.com/r/DPL2022
April 25: Anime Club. Danville Public Library’s Anime Club meets every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and enjoy fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks are provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 26: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job. We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Todays’ session is “The Call Out of the Blue”. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
April 26: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Board Game Night. Play your favorite game with your friends. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
April 26: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
April 27: An Evening with Nick Offerman. Join us for an evening with actor, humorist, and woodworker Nick Offerman. Best known for his breakout role as Ron Swanson in the acclaimed series Parks and Recreation, Nick will be discuss his newest book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.” His hiking buddy, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, will join him in conversation. Live Zoom event with a Watch Party at the Library at 7:00 p.m. Register for Zoom at bit.ly/April27_NickOfferman
April 27: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 28: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Pens. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 28: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn’t love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant, then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month we’re discussing Murder and the First Lady by Elliott Roosevelt. 4:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
April 30: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
April 30: Human Library. The Human Library is an event that provides a space for Readers to check out Human Books. Participants will have the chance to engage with volunteers who are there to tell their stories. This platform will allow participants to learn more about different experiences through their conversations. The Human Library method of conversation creates a space for dialogue between very different individuals who would not otherwise have had the opportunity to talk together. This program is in partnership with United Way of Danville Area and Vermilion Advantage. 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. April’s Challenge is “Earth Day Every Day” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is: Cherry Blossom Tree. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 for the list of movies and to reserve your movie packet.
Suggest a Purchase: Is there an item you are interested in that DPL doesn’t own? Let us know and we may add it to our collection. tinyurl.com/DPL-Suggestions
Tablets for Tweens. Danville Public Library’s Children’s Department is excited to announce that we have iPads available for Tween use. The iPads are pre-installed with games and apps that are sure to capture the imagination and promote lifelong learning. Tweens can make videos with Stop Motion Studio, record music with GarageBand, design graphics with Canva, and so much more!
Tween Subscription Book Box! Our April Box features Doodleville by Chad Sell. Subscription includes a Book Club Meeting in May. Supplies limited. Open to children aged 8-12. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Doodleville Funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.