October is Star Wars Reads Month! Get your limited edition Grogu (Baby Yoda) Library Card for a chance to win Star Wars prizes.
October 1 - November 30: Try-It! Illinois: The magical treasure-trove offered each fall and sponsored by the Illinois State Library. Hundreds of databases are offered to try for free spanning all fields from Genealogy and history to business and science. Password is available at the Reference Desk. https://www.ilsos.gov/departments/library/libraries/tryit-illinois.html
October 8: It's All in the Jeans Day. Danville Public Library is happy to participate in this yearly donation drive for OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, and Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center patients in their fight against cancer.
October 4: DPL Writer's Group. Our group is open to writers of all kinds: poets, bloggers, fanfic writers, published, and unpublished. 4:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room and on Zoom. For adults, ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup
October 5: Beginner's Technology Classes. Want to use a computer, but don't know where to start? Come to the library for a series of classes on all the beginner tips and tricks you need. This week's class is an Introduction to Social Media. Individual tutoring will be available between classes as well. Call 217-477-5228 to register. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room
October 5: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 pm in the Children's Program Room. Ages 10 - 14.
October 5: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
October 6: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 7: Anything Tech for Teens. A loosely structured class covering technology use and safety. We will cover a wide array of topics as needed to aid teens in the proper use of different technology. This week's we're covering Sphero Balls. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
October 8: Senior Coffee Time. Enjoy a social time with friends old and new around coffee (or tea!) and games. For seniors 60 and older. Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room.
October 9: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room starting Sept 4
October 9: Mindful Mornings. Relax your way into the weekend with meditation and good vibes Saturday mornings at 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 11: Genealogy Workshop. Learn all the tips and tricks on newspaper research. 1:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
October 12: Teen Book Club. We will be having a meeting to discuss last month's subscription box book We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal, and do some fun activities! Anyone who has read the book is welcome to join. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
Children's Art Challenge: October’s Challenge: Decorate a Pumpkin. Each month we will have an art prompt. Send us a photo of your (child's) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Children's Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week's craft is an Apple Craft. You can also contact the Children's Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed on the children's room slat wall. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. Contest begins on October 1. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Explore More Illinois: Danville Public Library is happy to be participating in Explore More Illinois this year, a program which allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Homecoming Dress Giveaway: Come to the Teen Zone to choose a homecoming dress. Open to all Vermilion County students.
Interactive Movie Experience: Play games while you watch your favorite movies! We have game packets available for 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, Black Panther, Coco, Freaky Friday, Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Inside Out, Karate Kid, Moana, Mulan and Toy Story. Available on a first come first served basis. Call 217-477-5225 to reserve your movie packet.
Library Crawl: Discover the Libraries in Illinois Heartland Library System with our 3rd annual Library Crawl. Get your passport stamped at each library you visit. Share the joy—take pictures and post them on social media with the tag #IHLSLibraryCrawl2021 Further details at danvillepubliclibrary.org/library-crawl
Library Visits: Danville Public Library is going on the road...with a Bookmobile. We're starting with visits to local business and daycares. If you would like us to visit you, please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Memory Lab: The Danville Public Library Memory Lab is now available. The Lab is used to digitize your old photos, home movies, or other old media formats for archival purposes. Full details available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/memory-lab/
Museum Adventure Pass: We are excited to provide this new service to our patrons. The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
Personal Shopping: Let our staff be your personal shopper. Give us a ring and we'll choose something especially for you! Call 217-477-5228 for adult books, 217-477-5225 for children's books, 217-477-5226 for teen books, and 217-477-5227 for large print and audiobooks.
Project Next Generation: Thanks to the Project Next Generation grant, we are now offering work-skill programs for teens in Veterinary Science, Vinyl Sign Making, and Hospitality Services. Drop-ins welcome, but registration preferred: tinyurl.com/DPL-ProjectNG
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have We're Going on a Leaf Hunt by Steve Metzger and Miki Sakamoto on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
Tween Subscription Book Box! Our October Box features Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Bad Beginnings or, Orphans. Subscription includes an in person Book Club Meeting in November. Supplies limited. Open to children aged 10-14. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Snicket Funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
Wonder Garden Club: Decorate a pumpkin and learn all about the spookiest gourd in the garden. Reserve your kit at tinyurl.com/DPL-PumpkinGarden or call 217-477-5225. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.
Teen Zone Hours for the School Year: Monday - Thursday 2:30-7, Friday CLOSED, Saturday 9-3.