April 11: Anime Club. Danville Public Library’s Anime Club meets every Monday to watch anime, discuss our favorites, and enjoy fun anime/manga themed activities. Snacks are provided. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 12: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job. We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Todays’ session is “The Selection Process”. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
April 12: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
April 12: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
April 13: Dungeons & Dragons. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 14: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Using the Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
April 16: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
Children’s Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week’s craft is: Spring Picture. You can also contact the Children’s Dept. at 217-477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. The contest ends on March 31. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Personal Shopping: Don’t have time to browse the shelves but not sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! We’ll talk to you about your taste in books or movies and select items that could interest you. We can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks, Music CDs, or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.